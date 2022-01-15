PM Modi to Interact with Over 150 Startups Today Ahead of Budget 2022; What to Expect

>PM Modi’s Interaction with Startups: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a bid to understand the contribution of startups towards the country, is set to interact with more than 150 startups across various sectors. This will be done on Saturday, January 15 at 10:30 am via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release. Startups from various sectors including enterprise systems, space, industry 4.0, security, fintech, environment and others will be part of this interaction, the PMO has said in its notification released a day back. The meeting comes close in heels to that of the Budget session this year, which will kick in on January 31.

This is the sixth year of the government’s flagship programme Startup India. “As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a week-long event, “Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem", is being hosted by DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, from 10th to 16th January 2022. The event marks the 6th anniversary of the launch of the Startup India initiative," the prime minister’s office said in the notification.

Startup India is a flagship initiative of the government of India, intended to build a strong eco-system for nurturing innovation and Startups in the country that will drive sustainable economic growth and generate large scale employment opportunities.

“Startups from various sectors including Agriculture, Health, Enterprise Systems, Space, Industry 4.0, Security, Fintech, Environment etc will be part of this interaction. More than 150 startups have been divided into six working groups based on themes including Growing from Roots; Nudging the DNA; From Local to Global; Technology of Future; Building Champions in Manufacturing; and Sustainable Development," the PMO said in its release.

Each group will make a presentation before the PM Modi on the allotted theme in the interaction. The aim of the interaction is to understand how startups can contribute to the national needs by driving innovation in the country, the PMO said in the release dated January 14, Friday.

The press release by the government also stated that PM Modi has been a firm believer in the potential of startups o contribute significantly to the growth of the nation. “This was reflected in the launch of the flagship initiative Startup India in 2016. Government has worked on providing an enabling atmosphere for boosting the growth and development of startups," it added.

“This has had a tremendous impact on the startup ecosystem in the country, and has led to a staggering growth of unicorns in the country," further said the PMO in its press release.

The interaction session of PM Modi comes days ahead of the upcoming Budget session of the government where finance minister is set to present Budget 2022 on February 1. Startups in the country have, meanwhile, asked the finance minister to relax tax burden on the sector given its situation during the pandemic.

