PM's Meet with Startups: 5 Key Things Narendra Modi Said During His Interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, January 15, interacted with startups across different sectors including enterprise systems, space, industry 4.0, security, fintech, environment and others. as many as 150 startups were a part of this conference, and gave presentations to the Prime Minister on six themes. These included — Growing from Roots; Nudging the DNA; From Local to Global; Technology of Future; Building Champions in Manufacturing; and Sustainable Development. After the presentation, the Prime Minister lauded the sector, and declared that from now on January 16 would be celebrated as National Startup Day in India. He congratulated all those who have come up with their own ventures in the past, saying that it would help India grow.

>Here are 5 Key Things PM Narendra Modi Said During His Interaction With Startups:

- “I congratulate all the start-ups of the country, all the innovative youth, who are raising the flag of India in the world of start-ups. For this culture of start-ups to reach the far-flung parts of the country, it has been decided to celebrate January 16 as National Startup Day" said Modi. Calling them the “backbone of New India," Modi said that startups of the country are working with 55 separate industries and their number has increased from less than 500 five years ago to more than 60 thousand today.

- Recalling the concept of the current decade as the ‘techade’ of India, the PM listed three important aspects of the massive changes that the government is making in this decade to strengthen the innovation, entrepreneurship and start-up ecosystem. First, to liberate entrepreneurship and innovation from the web of government processes, bureaucratic silos. Second, creating an institutional mechanism to promote innovation. And third, handholding of young innovators and young enterprises.

- Modi said that in the year 2013-14, only 4,000 patents were approved, last year, more than 28 thousand patents were granted. In the year 2013-14, where about 7,0000 trademarks were registered, in 2020-21 more than 2.5 lakh trademarks have been registered. In the year 2013-14, where only 4000 copyrights were granted, last year their number has crossed 16000. He said that India’s campaign for innovation has resulted in improvement of India’s ranking in Global innovation index where India stood at 81 rank but now India stands at 46 rank in the index.

- “Don’t just keep your dreams local, make them global. Remember this mantra — let’s Innovate for India, innovate from India" he told the entrepreneurs. Modi singled out India’s diversity as a key strength and keystone of India’s global identity. He said that Indian unicorns and startups are the messenger of this diversity. He added that startups from India can easily reach other countries of the world.

- Modi asked the entrepreneurs to use the extra space on the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for EV charging infrastructure. Similarly, areas like defence manufacturing, chip manufacturing offer many possibilities, he said. He dwelled on the drone sector and said that many investors have been investing in drone startups after the new drone policy. Army, Navy and Air Force have given Rs 500 crore worth orders to drone startups.

