PNB Cuts Lending Rate to 6.50%; Home, Car Loans to Become Cheaper

State-run lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) announced that it has cut down its benchmark lending rate by 5 basis points to 6.50 per cent on November 4. With this move, all PNB loans like education, home, car, or personal loans would become comparatively cheaper amid the ongoing festive season. According to the bank, from November 8, the Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) will be brought down from 6.55 per cent to 6.50 per cent. Earlier on September 17, the bank had reduced its RLLR from 6.80 pe rcent to 6.55 per cent.

PNB reported that it will provide one of the lowest interest rates on car loans, which is 6.65 per cent. The home loan rates, under the bank, will begin from 6.50 per cent. According to PNB, the amendments will make its banking services more attractive than ever before. The lending major has also reduced the interest rate on e-vehicles and CNG vehicles to 6.65 per cent. The personal loan will now be available at 8.90 per cent, as its rates have also been lowered by 5 basis points (bps).

Taking the convenience of its customers into consideration, PNB has announced a new toll-free number. Customers can use the number to apply for various types of loans with the best available deals. In a tweet, PNB wrote, “Give a missed call at 1800-180-5555 and let our customer service providers reach out to you with some of the best deals." It also mentioned that customers can apply through various other banking channels.

As of June 30, 2021, the Punjab National Bank owns a range of 36,851 delivery channels. The public sector bank runs a chain of 10,641 domestic branches, 13,690 ATMs, two international branches, and 125,18 business correspondents. It is the country’s second-largest public sector bank, and has an overall (worldwide) business of Rs. 18,23,685 crore.

