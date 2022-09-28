Police Clearance Certificate Services Now Available at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras; Know How to Apply

The applications for a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) of the passport can now be made at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs). The Police Clearance Certificate is a mandatory document for passport application. It is issued by the local police station as per the residential address of the applicant and contains details of the applicant’s criminal record. The certificate is also required for verification when a person applies for employment, long-term visa, residential status or immigration to a foreign country.

Starting from September 28, the application for a Police Clearance Certificate can be made online at the Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs).

Previously, the facility was only available at the government’s Passport Seva portal or at the Indian Embassy/High Commission office in case of those residing abroad.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said that the move was aimed at ensuring PPC appointment slots without much delay.

“The action taken by the Ministry in extending this PCC application facility to POPSKs, would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long-term visa, emigration etc.," read the statement by Ministry

How to Apply Police Clearance Certificate for Passport online?

- Visit the Passport Seva Online Portal

- Log in to your account using your login credentials

- Click on the Apply For Police Clearance Certificate link available on the screen

- Fill out the form with the required details and click on submit

- Click the “Pay and Schedule Appointment" link under the “View Saved/Submitted Applications" tab to process the request to book an appointment

- Pay the application fee online through available options of debit/credit cards, net banking and other methods to process your request.

- Save the application receipt for future use or reference.

- Now, visit the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or the Regional Passport Office (RPO) where your appointment has been booked. Do not forget to carry all the required documents.

The applications for passports can be online through the Passport Seva Portal. To meet the demand for passport-related services, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) introduced the Passport Seva Project (PSP) in May 2010.

The issue of a fresh passport usually takes 30 days under the ‘Normal’ category. However, if the requirement is urgent, the request can be processed through the Tatkaal category, in which case, the request is processed in 1 to 3 days.

