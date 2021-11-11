Policybazaar IPO GMP Live Today. Check Share Allotment Status via BSE, Link Intime

Policybazaar operator PB Fintech has finalised the share allotment status of its initial public offering (IPO). Policybazaar IPO received a warm response from investors during the subscription of its public offer. Policybazaar IPO was subscribed 16.59 times during November 1-3. Investors put bid for 57,23,84,100 shares against 3,45,12,186 shares on offer, according to data from National Stock Exchange or NSE. The portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers was booked 24.89 times. On the other hand, those meant for non-institutional investors were subscribed 86.51 times and those of Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was booked 80.49 times.

>Policybazaar IPO GMP Today:

The value of unlisted shares of Policybazaar fell sharply in the last few days. During the announcement of IPO, the grey market premium of Policybazaar was around Rs 300. However, Policybazaar IPO gmp dropped to Rs 60 on Thursday, November 11. The shares were trading 8 per cent higher than final issue price of Rs 980 a share, the IPO Watch and IPO Central said.

>Policybazaar IPO Share Allotment Status Check:

Investors can check the Policybazaar IPO share application status on Thursday, November 11. There are two ways to check Policybazaar share allotment status - 1) via BSE. 2) Via registrar’s website

>How to Check Policybazaar IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) Go to the official BSE website. Via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘PB Fintech Ltd’ from the drop-down menu that is besides the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN).

5) Then you just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

>How to Check Policybazaar IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

1) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

2) Select the ‘PB Fintech Ltd’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

3) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option

Started in 2008, PB Fintech Ltd is the holding company for Policybazaar, India’s biggest online brokerage platform. Around 51 partners offer over 340 term, health, motor, home, and travel insurance products on the Policybazaar platform Policybazaar offers its users with i) pre-purchase research, ii) purchase, including application, inspection, medical check-up, and payment; and iii) post-purchase policy management. Following the success of Policybazaar, PB Fintech Ltd launched Paisabazaar in 2014 to provide ease, convenience

and transparency in selecting a variety of personal loans and credit cards

for consumers. The company has partnered with 54 large banks, NBFCs,

and fintech lenders offering a wide choice of products to consumers across

personal credit categories, including personal loans, business loans, credit

cards, home loans, and loans against property.

“The IPO is valued at 22.1x FY21 book value and 46x on market cap to FY21

sales, which looks to be stretched. While there is no listed peer for the

company, PBFL is valued at a significant premium to other two unicorns listed

recently, Zomato and CarTrade, despite PBFL yet to turn profitable. In our view,

the long-term prospects look bright for the company," Reliance Securities said in a note.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.