Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban Extended Till December 2024; Cabinet Gives Nod; Check Details

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has extended the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) scheme till December 31, 2024, wherein financial assistance is to be provided for the completion of already sanctioned 122.69 lakh houses till March 31, 2022, according to an official statement.

PMAY-U Housing for All is a major flagship programme being implemented by the government to provide all-weather pucca houses to all eligible beneficiaries in the urban areas across the country.

The statement said that during 2004-14, 8.04 lakh houses were completed under the urban housing scheme. Under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the issue of providing houses to all eligible urban dwellers in saturation mode was brought into focus and the scheme of PMAY-Urban was conceptualised. In 2017, the original projected demand was 100 lakh houses.

Advertisement

“Against this original projected demand, 102 lakh houses have been grounded/under construction. Further, out of these, 62 lakh houses have been completed. Out of the total sanctioned 123 lakh houses, the proposals of 40 lakh houses were received late (during the last two years of the scheme) from the states/ UTs which require another two years to complete them. Therefore, based on the requests from the states/ UTs, the Union Cabinet decided to extend the implementation period of PMAY-U till December 31, 2024," according to the statement.

It added that the central assistance approved since 2015 is Rs 2.03 lakh crore against Rs 20,000 crore in 2004-14. Up to March 31, a central assistance/ subsidy of Rs 1,18,020.46 crore has already been released and Rs 85,406 crore will be released as central assistance/ subsidy till December 31, 2024.

“The continuation of the scheme based on the request of States/UTs up to December 31, 2024, will help in completion of already sanctioned houses under BLC, AHP & ISSR verticals," it said.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban covers the entire urban area of the country, i.e., all statutory towns as per Census 2011 and towns notified subsequently, including notified planning/ development areas. The scheme is being implemented through four verticals: Beneficiary-Led Construction/ Enhancement (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), In-situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) and Credit-Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS). “While the Government of India provides financial assistance, state government/ UTs implement the scheme including the selection of beneficiaries."

Advertisement

The scheme, implemented by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, was launched on June 25, 2015. The mission addresses urban housing shortage among the EWS/LIG and MIG categories including the slum dwellers by ensuring a pucca house to all eligible urban households by the year 2022, when the nation completes 75 years of its Independence.

Advertisement

PMAY(U) adopts a demand driven approach wherein the Housing shortage is decided based on demand assessment by States/Union Territories. State Level Nodal Agencies (SLNAs), Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)/ Implementing Agencies (IAs), Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) and Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs) are main stakeholders who play an important role in implementation and success of PMAY(U).

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here