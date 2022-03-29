Raj Subramaniam: All You Need to Know About the IIT-B Graduate Set to Become FedEx CEO

India added another feather to her crown on Tuesday as one more techie grabbed a top position at one of the major global companies after Sundar Pichai, Parag Agrawal, Satya Nadella and others. Raj Subramiam, an Indian American corporate veteran, was named the president and CEO of global delivery giant FedEx as the company’s founder Frederick Smith said he will step down from the role after around five decades. Smith, who will quit the position on June 1, will now be FedEx’s executive chairman.

“As we look toward what’s next, I have a great sense of satisfaction that a leader of the caliber of Raj Subramaniam will take FedEx into a very successful future," Smith said in a statement as he announced his decision.

“I am immensely proud of our 600,000 team members around the world. Together we’ve set into motion ideas that have changed the world for the better, and together we will unlock new value for our people, customers, and shareholders," Subramaniam said on the day.

Who is Raj Subramaniam, the New FedEx CEO?

Raj Subramaniam joined FedEx in 1991. The 54-year-old was elected to the FedEx Board of Directors in 2020 and will maintain his seat on the Board, the company said. Prior to his role as president and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corp., Subramaniam was president and CEO of FedEx Express, the world’s largest express transportation company. He also served as executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of FedEx Corp., where he was responsible for developing the corporate strategy.

In addition, he served as the president of FedEx Express in Canada and in several other management and marketing roles throughout Asia and the US since he joined FedEx. “Raj is an accomplished and proven leader, and he has the full support of the Board. He has more than 30 years of global experience across strategy and operations and has led the company through a period of tremendous growth. I am confident that Raj will build on this foundation and take the company to even greater heights," said David Steiner, chair of the Board’s Governance, Safety, and Public Policy Committee.

Raj Subramaniam: Education and Background

Raj Subramaniam originally hails from the southern city of Trivandrum before he shifted to the United States. The techie has a degree in chemical engineering from IIT Bombay, from where he graduated in 1987. After that, he went to Syracuse University to obtain a masters degree in the same field in 1989. Subramaniam also holds an MBA degree in Marketing and Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

As per the company’s website, Raj Subramaniam as the president and CEO-elect will be responsible to provide strategic direction to all of FedEx’s operating companies, including FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, FedEx Office, FedEx Logistics and FedEx Dataworks.

(With PTI inputs)

