Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Passes Away; 10 Quotes by the Big Bull that Will Inspire Investors

Legendary investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as the Big Bull of Dalal street, passed away on Sunday morning aged 62. With his skills in investing and renowned for stock market predictions, Jhujhunwala was looked up by many — investors and entrepreneurs — and achieved a celebrity-like status in the stock market community. As per reports, both his kidneys had failed and he was on dialysis. The hospital is yet to officially give his cause of death.

Jhunjhunwala, who is popular among investors as India’s own Warren Buffet, is survived by his wife and three children. The self-made business magnate, stock trader and investor, who was the son of an income tax commissioner, grew up in Mumbai, where he graduated from Sydenham College and thereafter enrolled at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Advertisement

Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: The ‘Big Bull’ Whose Portfolio Went From Rs 5,000 to Over Rs 11,000 Crore

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the 36th richest man of India, started with a capital of Rs 5,000 in 1985 and saw it rise multifold over the years, courtesy his skills in stock predictions. His most valuable listed holding is watch and jewellery maker Titan. Today, the ace investor has left behind a wealth of $5.8 billion. He was last seen publicly at the launch of Akasa Airline at the Mumbai airport, where he was a promoter. He was seen on a wheelchair at the event, as the businessman was not keeping well for a few months.

Here are 10 top quotes by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala that that will continue to inspire investors:

Advertisement

Nobody can predict the weather, death, market and women. Market is like a woman, always commanding, mysterious, uncertain and volatile. You can never really dominate a woman and likewise you cannot dominate the market Always go against tide. Buy when others are selling and sell when others are buying Never invest at unreasonable valuations. Never run for companies which are in limelight Whatever you can do or dream you can, begin it. Boldness has genius, power and magic in it You do not succeed without obsession Prepare for losses. Losses are part and parcel of stock market investor life Growth comes out of chaos Hastily taken decisions always result in heavy losses. Take your time before putting money in any stock Respect the market. Have an open mind. Know what to stake. Know when to take a loss. Be responsible Stock markets are always right. Never time the market

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here