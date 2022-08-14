Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Stock Market Investments: A Look at His Company-Wise, Sector-Wise Holdings

Rakesh Jhujhunwala Stock Holdings: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who had the Midas touch in the stock market, has had a very successful career in share trading. His portfolio holding has always grabbed investors’ attention and any change in it could have created movement in that particular share. Here’s his current stock market holdings in details:

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, having a networth of about Rs 31,800 crore, has shareholdings in about 32 companies, with stakes ranging from below-1 per cent to over 23 per cent. Sector-wise, he has the most exposure in construction and contracting (real estate) at 13 per cent of his overall investments, followed by finance (general) at 6 per cent, pharmaceuticals (6 per cent), private sector banks (6 per cent) and auto ancillaries (3 per cent), pesticides and agro chemicals (3 per cent), hospitals and medical services (3 per cent), softwares (3 per cent) and infrastructure (3 per cent).

Jhujhunwala, who passed away on Sunday morning (August 14), also has a 3 per cent exposure each in footwear, packaging, finance (housing), edible oils, cement, aluminium, media and entertainment, public sector banks, telecommunications and hotels industries.

Rakesh Jhujhunwala’s Holdings In Terms of Percentage

In terms of percentage holding at the end of June 2022, Jhunjhunwala had a significant 23.37 per cent stake in Aptech. He has 17.49 per cent shareholding in Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, 14.43 per cent in Metro Brands, 12.62 per cent in NCC, 10.03 per cent in Nazara Technologies, 9.81 per cent in Rallis India, 8.48 per cent in Bilcare, 8.22 per cent in Agro Tech Foods, 8.04 per cent Va Tech Wabag Ltd, and 7.54 per cent in Geojit Financial Services.

He also has investments in Jubilant Pharmova, Crisil, Titan, Jubilant Ingrevia, Autoline Industries, Karur Vysya Bank, Fortis Healthcare, Federal Bank, Anant Raj, Dishtram Carbogem Amcis, Indian Hotels Company, Wockhardt, Indiabulls, Tata Motors, and Tata Communications, in the range of 6.76 per cent to 1.08 per cent.

Rakesh Jhujhunwala’s Holdings In Absolute Terms

In terms of investment in the absolute terms till the end of June 2022, Jhunjhunwala invested the most Rs 11,086.94 crore in Titan Company, followed by Rs 7,017.51 crore in Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Rs 3,348.81 crore in Metro Brands, Rs 1,731.12 crore in Tata Motors and Rs 1,301.86 in Crisil.

These apart, he invested Rs 898.91 crore in Fortis Healthcare, Rs 838.99 crore in Federal Bank, Rs 822.48 crore in Canara Bank, Rs 816.31 in Indian Hotels Company Ltd and Rs 505.25 crore in NCC.

The ace investor made his first profit in Tata Tea shares in 1986, when he bought it at Rs 43 and the price jumped to Rs 143 within three months. The Sensex was at 150 points at that time. As of now, his biggest investment is in Titan, a Tata group company.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran in a tweet on Sunday said, “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala believed in India and the sheer potential of the country. This conviction led him to consistently make bold decisions throughout his life and career. He had tremendous regard for the Tata Group. Mr. Jhunjhunwala’s passing is an irreparable loss and we extend our deep condolences to his family and friends."

Apart from the stock market investment, his airline is also starting, along with two other co-founders.

The ace investor died on Sunday (August 14). He was 62 and was suffering from kidney ailments. He was referred to as ‘Indian Warren Buffet’, ‘Big Bull of Dalal Street’, ‘King of the Stock Market’, etc.

