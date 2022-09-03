Ratan Tata's Manager Shantanu Naidu Speaks Up on Controversial LinkedIn Post: ' We Are Worth More Than Work'

Ratan Tata’s deputy general manager Shantanu Naidu jumped into the conversation regarding the controversial LinkedIn post made by Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande. Naidu said that the hustle toxic work culture brings a person down to only his or her achievements, and as human beings, we deserve much more than that. His comments came in lieu of Deshpande’s remarks that the younger generation should do 18 hours of work per day without cribbing about it.

“I think the problem with this toxic hustle culture is that it brings down the value of a person only down to his achievements and productivity, and I think as human beings, we are worth much more than that," Naidu said in a video message posted on LinkedIn.

Advertisement

“‘Work is something we do, not who we are’ is something I heard once and I really believe in that," he said.

The founder of GoodFellows, a startup to cater to the needs of senior citizens, also said that those who want to hustle and believe in long work hours are free to do so. “But to preach that to young, impressionable minds is not a great idea because that’s not what makes us individuals and human beings."

“I think, in the end, it’s more relationships and love and what we leave behind for other people that really makes us human beings, and not being valued at how much work I did today," Naidu said.

Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande on Wednesday quit LinkedIn following backlash over his statement, and apologised for his post. “This is my last post on Linkedin. Been a good ride. To those who were hurt by my post - apologies for the same. I recognise the need for nuance and context," he wrote.

Advertisement

“To those who sent nasty ‘your son is a slave owner’ messages to my parents and thousands like those - You won," the post read.

Deshpande came under the ire of social media when he posted on LinkedIn that when you are in your early twenties and new to jobs, you should work for at least 18 hours a day.

Advertisement

“When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18 hour days for at least 4-5 years," he had written.

“I see a LOT of youngsters who watch random content all over and convince themselves that ‘work life balance, spending time with family, rejuvenation bla bla’ is important. It is, but not that early. That early, worship your work. Whatever it is. The flex you build in the first 5 years of your career carries you for the rest of it," the controversial post said.

“Don’t do random rona-dhona. Take it on the chin and be relentless. You will be way better for it," it said.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here