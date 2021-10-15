RBI Clears Re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as MD of Axis Bank

The Reserve Bank on Thursday approved re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as managing director of private sector Axis Bank for a period of three years. The extended three-year term would be effective from January 1, 2022, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

"The Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated October 14, 2021, has approved the re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as the Managing Director & CEO of the bank, with effect from January 1, 2022 till December 31, 2024," it said. The board of the bank had in April approved the extension of his tenure for further period of three years subject to regulatory clearance.

