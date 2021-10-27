RBI Gives Nod to Appointment of Baldev Prakash as J&K Bank MD & CEO

New Delhi: Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank has approved the appointment of Baldev Prakash as its next Managing Director and CEO from the next year. The Reserve Bank of India has vide letter dated October 26, 2021 accorded approval to the candidature of Prakash as MD & CEO of the Bank for a period of three years from the date of taking charge or April 10, 2022, whichever is earlier, J&K Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The state-owned lender will separately inform about the appointment of Baldev Prakash as MD & CEO by its board and the actual date of assuming charge by him. Prakash has over 30 years of experience in banking in various roles at small and large size branches at SBI. He had joined SBI as a probationary officer in 1991 and he is currently the Chief General Manager (Digital and Transaction Banking Marketing Department) at SBI, Mumbai.

Presently, RK Chhibber is the Chairman and Managing Director of J&K Bank, who assumed charge of the bank in June 2019. Jammu & Kashmir Bank stock traded at Rs 43.20 apiece on BSE, up 5.62 per cent from the previous close.

