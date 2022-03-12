RBI Lifts All Restrictions on HDFC Bank's New Digital Launches; Know Details

Advertisement

“We would like to inform one and all that the Reserve Bank of India has lifted the restriction on the business generating activities planned under the Bank’s Digital 2.0 programme," HDFC Bank said in a stock exchange filing.

In September 2021, RBI had lifted restrictions on HDFC Bank on issuing new credit cards.

In December 2020, the RBI had barred HDFC Bank from launching any new digital products or services and issuing new credit cards till the lender resolved recurring tech issues.