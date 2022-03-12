RBI Lifts All Restrictions on HDFC Bank's New Digital Launches; Know Details

Private lender HDFC Bank on Saturday said that the Reserve Bank of India has lifted all the restriction on the business generating activities, a year after the regulator had imposed these sanctions. The bank added that they have carved medium and long-term goals which they plan to unveil in due course.
“We would like to inform one and all that the Reserve Bank of India has lifted the restriction on the business generating activities planned under the Bank’s Digital 2.0 programme," HDFC Bank said in a stock exchange filing.
In September 2021, RBI had lifted restrictions on HDFC Bank on issuing new credit cards.
In December 2020, the RBI had barred HDFC Bank from launching any new digital products or services and issuing new credit cards till the lender resolved recurring tech issues.
