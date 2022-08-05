RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meet: Where, When & How to Watch Shaktikanta Das Address LIVE

RBI Monetary Policy Meet: The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, is all set to hold a press conference on August 5, Friday, on the decisions taken by it during its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting that had started from August 4 and will conclude today. The RBI MPC address will start at 10 am on the day, where RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announce the decisions taken by the central bank on revised economic projections and the interest rate trajectory.

The RBI is expected to hike repo rates for the third consecutive time in three months by 35 to 50 basis points in a bid to bring down inflation further, economists and analysts have said. Inflation has been softening over the past three months, after the central bank’s move to hike the repo rates by 90 basis points in total over May and June, to control skyrocketing prices.

Here is How to Watch RBI MPC Meet Shaktikanta Das Address LIVE Today

“Watch out for the Monetary Policy statement of the RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta at 10:00 am on August 05, 2022 YouTube: youtu.be/2VXCSN9Ypes Post policy press conference at 12:00 noon on the same day YouTube: youtu.be/Koxi9RMCsvo,"

YouTube: You can watch the LIVE address of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on YouTube in the given link.

Facebook: The address will be simultaneously streamed on Reserve Bank of India’s Facebook page.

Twitter: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ address to the country will also be streamed on the Central Bank’s official Twitter handle @RBI.

Apart from this, you can also keep an eye on the News18 Live Blog for the MPC meet, which will be updated with latest news minute-by-minute.

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das will also address a press conference after the announcing the decisions at 12 pm. One can watch it live on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Koxi9RMCsvo&feature=youtu.be

The RBI MPC meeting comes at a time when global central banks are tightening the monetary policy and raising interest rates. In tandem with ECB and US Fed’s rate hike, the central bank is also likely to hike its key policy rate by 35-50 basis points.

Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities, said, “The RBI’s deliberations will likely be centered around global monetary policy cycle and outlook for global growth; external sector imbalances manifesting in pressures on the rupee; recent easing of global commodity prices; domestic inflation and growth trajectory… Arguably, the quantum of hike is finely balanced within the 35-50 bps range."

