RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meet: Where, When & How to Watch Shaktikanta Das Address Live

RBI Monetary Policy Meet: The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, is all set to hold a press conference on September 30, Friday, on the decisions taken by it during its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting that had started from September 27 and will conclude today. The press conference will start at 10 am on the day, where RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decisions taken by the central bank on revised economic projections and the interest rate trajectory.

In the past three monetary policy reviews since May this year, the RBI’s rate-setting panel has raised 140 basis points in total. Currently, the repo rate, the interest rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks, stands at 5.40 per cent.

Most economists and market experts believe that the central bank will front-load rate hikes to control inflation. The expectation is that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to remain ahead of the curve, and for the third consecutive time, raise the repo rate by 50 basis points.

If it happens, a 50 bps increase in the repo rate this week would be the fourth consecutive raise since May, 2022. That would take the repo rate to 5.90 per cent – the highest level since April 2019 – from 5.40 per cent currently.

Here is How to Watch RBI Monetary Policy Decisions LIVE Today

The Reserve Bank of India has put out a tweet to explain where and how to watch RBI MPC meet live. “Watch out for the Monetary Policy statement of the RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta at 10:00 AM on Sept 30, 2022," the tweet said.

YouTube: You can watch the LIVE address of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on YouTube in the given link.

Facebook: The address will be simultaneously streamed on Reserve Bank of India’s Facebook page.

Twitter: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ address to the country will also be streamed on the Central Bank’s official Twitter handle @RBI.

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das will also address a press conference after announcing the decisions at 12 pm. One can watch it live on YouTube at https://youtu.be/rhvk3V6zZV0

