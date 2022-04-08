RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meet: Where, When & How to Watch Shaktikanta Das Address Live

RBI Monetary Policy Meet: The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, is all set to hold a press conference on April 8, Friday, on the decisions taken by it during its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting that had started from April 6 and will conclude today. The meeting will start at 10 am on the day, where RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announce the decisions taken by the central bank on revised economic projections and the interest rate trajectory.

Economists are expecting the central bank to keep its repo rates unchanged during the first RBI MPC meet of the current fiscal. According to a Reuters poll the RBI may only hike the interest rate in the August MPC meeting.

The six-member rate-setting panel is meeting at a crucial time when inflation rates have skyrocketed amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine — which has also resulted in the shooting up of fuel prices among others. Markets have also remained volatile of late. The prices of essential commodities have also skyrocketed and all these reasons have prompted the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to focus on inflation rather than growth this time.

“We expect the MPC to start increasing the policy rates beginning with normalising the policy corridor between repo and reverse repo rate. We expect the RBI to hike the reverse repo rate in its April 2022 policy meeting," said Brickworks Ranking.

Here is How to Watch RBI Monetary Policy Decisions LIVE Today

The Reserve Bank of India has put out a tweet to explain where and how to watch RBI MPC meet live. “Watch out for the Monetary Policy statement of the RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta at 10:00AM on April 08, 2022," the tweet said.

YouTube: You can watch the LIVE address of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on YouTube in the given link.

Facebook: The address will be simultaneously streamed on Reserve Bank of India’s Facebook page.

Twitter: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ address to the country will also be streamed on the Central Bank’s official Twitter handle @RBI.

Apart from this, you can also keep an eye on the News18 Live Blog for the MPC meet, which will be updated with latest news.

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das will also address a press conference after the announcing the decisions at 12 pm. One can watch it live on YouTube at https://youtu.be/nA9YhLwV9RA.

Since its last MPC meet in February, the economy of the world along with India has changed drastically with Russia-Ukraine war being one of the main reasons. It is to be seen how Shaktikanta Das tackles the situation in the RBI MPC meet.

