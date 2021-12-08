RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Repo Rate Unchanged; Inflation, GDP Growth Maintained

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously kept key lending rate repo rate unchanged on December 8. Amid the rising fear of Omicron variant of Covid-19 across the globe, India’s central bank kept the key lending rates unchanged for the ninth consecutive time. Read More
RBI will release discussion paper on charges on digital payments in India, will launch UPI-based payment products for feature phone users
Projection for real GDP growth is maintained at 9.5 per cent. The central bank has however revised its Q3FY22 GDP growth to 6.6 per cent from earlier 6.8 per cent, and cut Q4FY22 GDP to 6 per cent from 6.1 per cent. Meanwhile, the RBI has cut Q4FY22 GDP to 6 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier
Projection for real GDP growth is maintained at 9.5 per cent. The central bank has however revised its Q3FY22 GDP growth to 6.6 per cent from earlier 6.8 per cent, and cut Q4FY22 GDP to 6 per cent from 6.1 per cent. Meanwhile, the RBI has cut Q4FY22 GDP to 6 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier
Inflation retained at 5.3 per cent for FY22
Real GDP growth retained at 9.5 per cent, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Real GDP growth retained at 9.5 per cent, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Real GDP growth retained at 9.5 per cent, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
The central bank is also keeping the Reverse Repo Rate and the Marginal Standing Facility unchanged.
The MPC voted unanimously to retain repo rate and also to keep reverse repo rate unchanged. Furthermore, the MSF remains unchanged. There was a 5:1 majority to retain RBI’s Accommodative stance.
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. The central bank also kept Accommodative Stance unchanged during December 8 MPC meeting.
“We are better prepared to deal with Covid-19 pandemic now," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
All 50 economists polled by Reuters expected the MPC to hold rates at its December 8 meeting.“We were previously expecting the RBI to hike the reverse repo rate 15-20 bps in December, but given the uncertainty emerging from the new COVID-19 variant, we now expect status quo," Morgan Stanley economists wrote.
While the Indian economy is now well on its way towards much-awaited normalcy, it has yet a long way to go before the government and its agencies can start gradually pulling back support measures. With that being the basic premise, we expect the RBI to continue to hold the repo rate rate at the current levels when it announces policy changes in its upcoming bi-monthly meeting. A low home loan interest rate regime has been greatly instrumental in helping revive India’s real estate sector, especially during the festive season. We expect the growth momentum in the sector to continue because of no upward changes in the repo rate. Some increase in the reverse repo rate, however, might be on the cards.
India’s central bank will likely to keep interest rates at record lows amid the emergence of new Covid-19 variant Omicron across the world. RBI monetary policy committee (MPC) will keep the key lending rate or the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent for the ninth straight meeting.
“We expect RBI to maintain status quo in the last monetary policy meet for the year 2021, given that the omicron variant could slowdown domestic and global recovery," said Ravi Subramanian, MD and CEO, Shriram Housing Finance.
“We expect RBI to maintain status quo in the last monetary policy meet for the year 2021. With an increasing possibility however, of the reverse repo being hiked given the recent acceleration in liquidity withdrawal and allowing money market rates to move closer to the repo rate,” said Anil Kumar Aggarwal, managing director and CEO, Shriram General Insurance.
“While CPI inflation rose 20 bps to 4.5 per cent in October, it is comfortably within the RBI’s 4-6 per cent band, in addition to which the 8.4 per cent GDP growth in Q2 FY22 surpassed the MPC’s expectations. Even then, uncertainty surrounding global markets and the Omicron variant could make the central bank delay policy normalisation as it awaits more clarity,” he added.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.