RBI Monetary Policy Updates: Will Shaktikanta Das Suprise the Market Today?

Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee (MPC) will to announce the decision of its bi-monthly policy meeting on Thursday. RBI MPC will likely to keep the key lending rate unchanged. However, the economists believed that the central bank could increase the reverse repo rate, at which it borrows from bank to 3.55 per cent from 3.35 per cent. Read More
The Rupee had briefly strengthened in early trades tracking improved
risk appetite in the region and stronger Asian peers. Indian government bond yields settled marginally lower for the 2nd straight session as investors await the outcome from the MPC meeting. The benchmark 6.54 per cent, bond ended at 6.80 per cent, against 6.81 per cent close on Tuesday.
Dr Esha Khanna, Assistant Professor, NMIMS Sarla Anil Modi School OF Economics
RBI is expected to make a few changes in tenor and VRRR auctions alongside other non-policy measures viz, bond index inclusion, the inclusion of start-up funding, and other priority sectors to rebalance the liquidity rather than hasty normalisation of monetary policy. RBI already has a cautious approach towards liquidity management and recently carried out its one of its massive conversion operations amount of ₹1,19,701 crore in order to prevent any bunched-up repayments next year and increasing the availability of longer-dated bonds in the market. MPC’s stance is likely to stay accommodative for now to ensure smooth management of bond yields and prevent the crowding out of the private investment.
“Given the high inflationary expectations on account of increasing crude oil and commodity prices, accelerated liquidity tightening measures are expected. However, we expect that the key policy rates will be maintained for some time before the economy conclusively comes out of the pandemic third wave," said said Vivek Rathi, director, research, Knight Frank India
“The Indian economy has weathered well the Covid-19 storm and continues to be the fastest growing economy. However, the third wave and Omicron eruption in the country highlight the prolonged pandemic effects that the economy may continue to face. We believe that the central bank will keep a close watch on consumer inflation level, which is elevated but within the tolerance band," said Vivek Rathi, director, research, Knight Frank India
“All eyes are on the outcome of MPC’s monetary policy review meet on Thursday and we expect the committee to maintain the status quo on rates, but may change their stance to neutral. On the index front, a decisive break above 17,550 in Nifty would help the index to inch further higher towards the 17,800 zone else profit-taking may resume. Participants should align their positions accordingly," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd
RBI MPC meeting was originally scheduled to take place February 7-9 2022. Maharashtra Government declared a public holiday on February 7 to mourn the death of legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. The, RBI MPC meeting was rescheduled to February 8-10.
“Seeming cooling off of Russia-Ukraine tussle and reversal in oil prices have helped sentiments turn up across the globe. In case the RBI raises repo rate (and not reverse repo rate) the markets could take it negatively," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
Economists expect that the central bank will increase the repo rate, at which it borrows from the lenders, in February 8-10 monetary policy meeting. “We believe the time is now appropriate to go for a 20 bps hike on reverse repo rate, but outside the MPC meeting as enshrined in the RBI act that clearly lays down that reverse repo is more of a liquidity management. A hike in reverse repo is also required as a larger corridor has resulted in rate volatility," SBI Research Ecowrap said in a report.
Reserve Bank of India will announce the decision of its first monetary policy on February 10 after Budget 2022. All eyes are on governor Shaktikanta Das to see how he balance inflationary pressure and growth.
