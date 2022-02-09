RBI Monetary Policy Updates: Will Shaktikanta Das Suprise the Market Today?

Feb 10, 2022 10:31 IST

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Will RBI Tinker Tenor and VRRR Auctions?

Dr Esha Khanna, Assistant Professor, NMIMS Sarla Anil Modi School OF Economics RBI is expected to make a few changes in tenor and VRRR auctions alongside other non-policy measures viz, bond index inclusion, the inclusion of start-up funding, and other priority sectors to rebalance the liquidity rather than hasty normalisation of monetary policy. RBI already has a cautious approach towards liquidity management and recently carried out its one of its massive conversion operations amount of ₹1,19,701 crore in order to prevent any bunched-up repayments next year and increasing the availability of longer-dated bonds in the market. MPC's stance is likely to stay accommodative for now to ensure smooth management of bond yields and prevent the crowding out of the private investment.