RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: CPI Inflation Projected at 4.5% in FY23; Real GDP Growth at 7.8%

Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee (MPC) kept key lending rates repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged on Thursday, February 10. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday projected India’s economic growth projection for the financial year 2023 (FY23) at 7.8 per cent. RBI forecasts FY23 CPI inflation at 4.5 per cent.
RBI maintains CPI inflation forecast of 5.3 per cent for FY22. RBI predicts FY23 CPI inflation at 4.5 per cent. RBI forecasts Q1FY23 CPI at 4.9 per cent, Q2 at 5 percent, Q3 at 4 per cent and Q4 at 4.2 per cent.
GDP growth projected at 7.8 percent for FY23. It is projected at 7.2 per cent for Q1, 7 per cent for Q2, 4.3 percent for Q3, and 4.5 per cent for Q4: Governor Shaktikanta Das
CPI inflation expected to moderate closer to 4.00 percent target in second half of FY23 and provide room for monetary policy to remain ‘accommodative’: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
We have made effort to limit disruption to economic activity. While CPI edged higher, it is along expected lines. Core inflation remains elevated and headline inflation is expected to peak in Q4FY22, and turn moderate in H2GY23. Continued policy support is warranted for durable, broad-based recovery: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday projected India’s economic growth projection for the financial year 2023 (FY23) at 7.8 per cent
-RBI retains accommodative stance
-Repo rate remains unchanged at 4 per cent
-Reverse Repo Rate remains unchanged 3.35 per cent
-Inflation has risen but remains on expected lines
-Inflation likely to peak in Q4FY22
Taking into consideration the outlook for inflation and growth. MPC was of the view that continued policy support was warranted for a durable and broad based recovery: Das
The MPC has voted unanimously to keep policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. ‘Accommodative’ stance to continue as long as needed. MSF rate and bank rate remain unchanged. Reverse repo rate also remains unchanged, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI kept repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged in February monetary policy
In FY23, gross market borrowing through dated securities has been budgeted at Rs 14.3 lakh crore and taking repayments of Rs 3.1 lakh crore (adjusted for Rs 64,000 crore switch announced recently) net market borrowing stands at Rs 11.2 lakh crore (67.4 per cent of fiscal deficit). The short-term borrowing for FY23 has been pegged at Rs 50,000 crore, that we expect might be scaled up if need arises.
“An increase in the reverse repo rate will mean this is the first step in signalling normalisation. We may expect more such hikes till the 25 bps corridor is reached," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. “Markets will take it that rate hikes have started and yields may be expected to move up. This will be a precursor to the repo rate hikes to come."
Emkay Global Financial Services
The MPC policy is a close call as RBI needs to balance policy conundrums amid surging term premia. While a mild 15-25bps hike in fixed reverse repo (RR) may not be too disruptive at this stage, markets will still have to be assuaged over material tightening of financial conditions.
Currency Desk of Emkay Global Financial Services
The markets are waiting for the Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting panel to announce the interest rate decision which comes in the backdrop of Budget 2022-23, inflationary concerns and evolving geo-political situation. The MPC is scheduled to announce the policy resolution on February 10. Although the RBI is expected to maintain status quo on Thursday, the markets will be keenly watching out for its guidance on inflation and GDP outlook for the next fiscal. The tensions between Russia-Ukraine continued to keep markets on the edge although, there have been diplomatic efforts between major nations to defuse the tensions.
The RBI has not changed key policy rates for over one-and-a-half years. The last time the RBI changed policy rate was in May 2020.
RBI MPC held in December 2021 had kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent and decided to continue with its accommodative stance against the backdrop of concerns over the emergence of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.
The Rupee had briefly strengthened in early trades tracking improved
risk appetite in the region and stronger Asian peers. Indian government bond yields settled marginally lower for the 2nd straight session as investors await the outcome from the MPC meeting. The benchmark 6.54 per cent, bond ended at 6.80 per cent, against 6.81 per cent close on Tuesday.
Dr Esha Khanna, Assistant Professor, NMIMS Sarla Anil Modi School OF Economics
RBI is expected to make a few changes in tenor and VRRR auctions alongside other non-policy measures viz, bond index inclusion, the inclusion of start-up funding, and other priority sectors to rebalance the liquidity rather than hasty normalisation of monetary policy. RBI already has a cautious approach towards liquidity management and recently carried out its one of its massive conversion operations amount of ₹1,19,701 crore in order to prevent any bunched-up repayments next year and increasing the availability of longer-dated bonds in the market. MPC’s stance is likely to stay accommodative for now to ensure smooth management of bond yields and prevent the crowding out of the private investment.
“Given the high inflationary expectations on account of increasing crude oil and commodity prices, accelerated liquidity tightening measures are expected. However, we expect that the key policy rates will be maintained for some time before the economy conclusively comes out of the pandemic third wave," said said Vivek Rathi, director, research, Knight Frank India.
“The Indian economy has weathered well the Covid-19 storm and continues to be the fastest growing economy. However, the third wave and Omicron eruption in the country highlight the prolonged pandemic effects that the economy may continue to face. We believe that the central bank will keep a close watch on consumer inflation level, which is elevated but within the tolerance band," said Vivek Rathi, director, research, Knight Frank India
“All eyes are on the outcome of MPC’s monetary policy review meet on Thursday and we expect the committee to maintain the status quo on rates, but may change their stance to neutral. Besides, their commentary on growth and inflation would be crucial,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd
RBI is likely to focus on inflation control as consumer price inflation recorded at 5.9 per cent in December 2021. Global crude oil prices have also increase to a seven-year high, putting pressure on fuel prices in India.
The six-member monetary policy committee has started the deliberations on February 8, a day after the previously scheduled date in view of the public holiday declared by the Maharashtra government to mourn the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. This will be the first RBI MPC announcements after Budget 2022. Investors will keenly the follow the decisions of RBI MPC to get a forward guidance on growth and inflation going forward.
