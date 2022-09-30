LIVE: RBI MPC Monetary Policy 2022 Updates - Shaktikanta Das Set to Announce Policy Decision Shortly

Indian rupee opened flat at 81.57 per dollar on Friday against the previous close of 81.85.
Last Updated: September 30, 2022, 09:55 IST
New Delhi, India
RBI Monetary Policy 2022 Live Updates: All eyes are on the key policy rate announcement, which is likely to be hiked for the fourth time in a row. The RBI is likely to take a cue from its global counterparts to try and tame the rising inflation. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate-setting panel is expected to raise the policy rate ranging between 35 to 50 basis points (bps). Read More
Monetary Policy statement to be delivered by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at 10:00 am. Here’s where you can watch: YouTube: https://youtu.be/cb1it7TU8bk
Post policy press conference telecast at 12:00 noon today: YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/rhvk3V6zZV0
The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, is all set to hold a press conference on September 30, Friday, on the decisions taken by it during its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The press conference will start at 10 am on the day, where RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decisions taken by the central bank on revised economic projections and the interest rate trajectory.
Domestic equity markets edged lower in Friday’s trade ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) interest rate stance post their 3-day monetary policy committee meeting. Key indices Nifty50 declined over 40 points to trade below 17,800 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex shed over 200 points to trade at 56,200 levels.
The broader markets, too, lost steam as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 dropped over 0.1 per cent each.
Reduced risk appetite coupled with rate hike fears brought volatility across sectoral pockets. Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma indices held up with marginal gains, whereas Nifty Realty, Nifty Bank, and Nifty Auto indices were beaten down in trade.
While Sun Pharma, ITC, Reliance Industries, Ultratech Cement attempted to trim losses for the benchmark indices; HDFC Twins, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys weighed the indices down.
Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director, Resurgent India said that the sticky inflation, consistently above the benchmark rate in the last three months, along with non-abating food price rise will force RBI to have a hawkish view and a 50 basis point rise in repo rate is expected in the next policy review by RBI.
The inflationary trends are expected to continue and we have the supply side constraints too, in addition to the rising prices and interest rates across the globe. The world economy is heading towards recession, which will adversely impact the growth prospects of India also and this may lead to a review of the growth projections by RBI too.
With the RBI hands being virtually tied in the current interest-rising regime, no surprises are expected from RBI at this stage and it shall work towards taming inflation. The onus shall lie on the Government to continue its efforts to boost investment with suitable fiscal measures and reforms, for ensuring a firm revival and growth trajectory. On the liquidity front, RBI may work towards taking further steps of absorption of liquidity, given the current upsurge in short-term rates.
As per the FED announcement, the worst is yet to come and we have to prepare for it. Inflation over the coming months will remain elevated but within the threshold. The markets can stumble down further as we have outperformed; profit booking can come in vigorously. Post MPC, we can expect 50 basis hike as inflation is not yet anywhere near to what has been projected. Crude prices have cooled off in the international markets but we are still in a discount as the government did not hike oil prices proportionally, said Kush Ghodasara, CMT independent market expert.
“With the past few volatile days in the markets with events such as the fed rate hike, the rupee fall, rising war tensions on account of the Russian loss of territory, inflation not taming down, the market expects the MPC to unanimously vote for a rate hike and we expect it to be 50 basis points," Vivek Iyer- Partner and leader, Financial services risk, Grant Thornton Bharat
“In the upcoming credit policy of RBI which is scheduled on Sep 30, 2022, we expect MPC to raise repo rate by another 50bps. We expect rates to increase up till 6-6.25 per cent," said Sonal Bandan, economist with Bank of Baroda.
If it happens, a 50 bps increase in the repo rate this week would be the fourth consecutive one since May. That would take the repo rate, at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks, to 5.90 percent – the highest level since April 2019 – from 5.40 percent currently.
The MPC has increased the policy repo rate by 140 basis points since May to quell inflationary pressure. One bps equals one-hundredth of a percentage point.
The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation, which had started showing signs of moderation since May, has again firmed up to 7 per cent in August. The RBI takes into account retail inflation while framing its bi-monthly monetary policy.
In a report, Morgan Stanley has also said the MPC is likely to increase the repo rate by 50bps, to 5.9 per cent, with an unchanged stance. On inflation, Morgan Stanley said it has been range-bound around the 6-7 per cent mark since January 2022 (barring April 2022). “We expect inflation to remain sticky around 7.1-7.4 per cent in September as well, driven by increases in food prices as per high-frequency food price trend. Thereafter, we expect the trend to moderate but remain above 6 per cent until Jan/Feb-23,” Morgan Stanley’s report noted. According to the report, the inflation outlook is on the upside due to uncertainty around the food inflation trajectory (sowing for rice, and pulses is lower YoY), changes in global commodity prices, and the possibility of imported inflation if the exchange rate weakens amid dollar strength.
According to Emkay Global, the RBI is set to deliver another front-loaded 50bps hike this week. While there are merits in favour of a 35bps hike (nascent credit cycle, limited fiscal impulse, and better transmission amid tighter liquidity to name a few), the net cost of soft signaling could turn out to be higher than that of an outright front-loaded 50bps hike at this point, Emkay Global said. Liquidity tightness would lead to faster and better transmission, implying that the RBI may not get too restrictive and the terminal rate could hover near the estimated real rates, i.e., not more than 100bps hikes ahead. However, the situation globally is still fluid, and macro assessments might require frequent adjustments ahead from a policy perspective, Emkay Global added.
