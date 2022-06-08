RBI MPC Meet LIVE Updates: Will RBI Hike Repo Rate by 40-50 bps to Tame Inflation?

RBI MPC Outcome: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to raise the benchmark lending rate by 25-50 basis points on Wednesday as inflation continues to remain above its comfort level, say experts. The decision of the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to be announced at 10 am on Wednesday. Read More
“Inflation is a major problem, appearing more and more entrenched and risking higher inflation expectations. All the while, inflation projections have been rising steadily across markets. Markets expect aggressive tightening from global central banks this year, but fears of recession have halted the march upwards," Axis Bank said in a pre-MPC note. Axis expects CPI inflation to average at 6.7 per cent in 2022
“In this backdrop of inflation persisting beyond 6 per cent (the upper limit of the tolerance band) and growth chugging along, we expect the RBI MPC to hike policy repo rate by 40 bps in June and 35 bps in August. We must highlight that for the sake of standardized steps, the chances of delivering a 50+25 bps hike combination is quite high too. The key thing is that RBI MPC exits ultra-accommodation by August and takes policy repo rate to the pre-pandemic level of 5.15 per cent," said BofA Securities
Inflation has been above the RBI’s 2-6 per cent target band since the beginning of this year. As per the latest available data, India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation surged to an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April. It has been above 6 per cent since January 2022. Bank of America Securities said in a research note that the retail inflation is likely to be around 7.1 per cent in May.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has also said the expectation of a rate hike is a no-brainer. “We expect another 50 bps of CRR hike by end-FY2023. Along with the repo rate hike, the RBI will also revise its inflation estimates higher, possibly indicating inflation remaining close to 7 per cent for the most part of CY2022. We expect the RBI to continue focusing on taking inflation and signaling its intent to continue raising the rate and normalising liquidity, while not entirely losing its on growth given the uneven nature of growth recovery," said Das during an interview in May.
The committee held an unscheduled meeting in early May and voted unanimously for a 40 basis point repo rate hike in anticipation of a huge increase in April inflation. The repo is the rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks.
The RBI will likely go for a policy rate hike given the higher inflationary pressures, depreciating currency, rising imports, and tightening monetary policy conditions across major nations, except China. The RBI will have to bite the bullet and emphasise more on stability than growth objectives during this recovery phase, said Rumki Majumdar, economist, Deloitte India.
“We think RBI may revise its inflation forecasts higher to 6.2-6.5 per cent, with an emphasis on the risk of elevated near-term prints. However, we do expect the RBI to continue to predict a gradual decline in inflation over its forecast horizon," said Rahul Bajoria, Barclays’ chief India economist.
The outcome of the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which started its deliberations on Monday, is scheduled to be announced at 10 am on Wednesday.
Almost all experts and economists said the MPC will decide to raise the repo rate given the high inflation in the country. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has also said the expectation of a rate hike is a no-brainer. In an earlier interview, Das said that “We expect the RBI to hike repo rate by 40 bps in the June policy meeting. However, we should be open for a rate hike between 35-50 bps hinging on how the MPC wants to reach the pre-pandemic repo rate of 5.15 per cent or around that mark by the end of August policy. The RBI is likely to hike the CRR in one of the upcoming policies but will be contingent on how it sees the durable liquidity panning out over the next few months.”
Apart from this, experts also said the central bank is likely to raise the cash reserve ratio (CRR) in one of the upcoming policies but will be contingent on how it sees the durable liquidity panning out in the next few months.
Also Read: RBI Monetary Policy Meet: When Is It, How to Watch Shaktikanta Das Address LIVE; Details
The policy stance of the MPC will be the key to watch out for, as the future policy actions of the RBI will depend on this. In the off-cycle policy review last month, the MPC had retained its ‘accommodative’ monetary policy stance.
Rumki Majumdar, economist, Deloitte, said: “The forward guidance and communication about the monetary policy stance-despite raising the policy rates, the monetary policy stance has remained accommodative. Given the capital outflows that India has witnessed lately, managing liquidity conditions will be critical for healthy credit growth and business and consumer confidence.”
Another area of focus will be the Reserve Bank of India’s commentary on inflation. The retail inflation in April stood at an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent, forcing the RBI to hike interest rates in the off-cycle monetary policy last month.
In the April MPC meet, the RBI had revised upwards its retail inflation forecast to 5.7 per cent for the current financial year 2022-23, as compared with the 4.5 per cent projected earlier.
Asutosh Mishra, head Of research, institutional equity, Ashika Group, said: “Apart from rate action, we will keenly watch RBI’s Inflation forecast along with any changes in GDP growth estimates. It will be also interesting to know the future guidance of RBI on managing the growth inflation dynamics.”
Apart from these, other key announcements related to loans, cryptocurrencies, liquidity, etc, if any, will also be watched out for.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.