RBI MPC: Repo Rate Hiked by 50 bps to 5.4%; FY23 Inflation, GDP Outlook Retained

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee on Friday unanimously decided to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4 per cent with immediate effect, while focussing on the withdrawal of accommodation. The repo rate is now back to pre-pandemic levels, the highest since August 2019. GDP growth for FY23 has been retained at 7.2 per cent. Inflation forecast has also been kept unchanged at 6.7 per cent for 2022-23.

The bank rate has been increased by 50 basis points to 5.65 per cent, the standing deposit facility (SDF) has also been raised by 50 basis points to 5.15 per cent, MSF also rose by 50 basis points to 5.65 per cent.

While announcing the August bi-monthly monetary policy on Friday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, “With strong and resilient fundamentals, India expected to be the fastest growing economy in FY23. Its current account deficit will remain in comfortable limits. External debt-to-GDP fell from 21.2 per cent in March 2021 to 19.9 per cent in March 2022."

He added that the financial sector remains well-capitalised and sound. India’s forex reserves provide insurance against global spillovers. “Our umbrella remains strong."

This is the third time in a row that the RBI has raised interest rates. In its June last monetary policy review, the RBI’s MPC had hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9 per cent. It was the second hike within a month after an off-cycle monetary policy hike of 40 basis points in May.

