RBI Raises e-RUPI Voucher Limit to Rs 1,00,000 ; Allows to Use Vouchers More Than Once

RBI MPC Meet: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday, February 10, announced that it has enhanced the cap on e-RUPI prepaid digital vouchers. At the bi-annual Monetary Policy Committee meet of the RBI, it was decided to increase the e-Rupi digital voucher cap from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh, governor Shaktikanta Das said on the day.

“The e-RUPI pre-paid digital voucher developed by the NPCI was launched in August 2021. The single use cashless payment voucher has a cap of Rs 10,000. It is now proposed to increase the cap of e-RUPI vouchers issued by the Central government and State governments from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,00,000 per voucher and permit such e-RUPI vouchers to be used more than once (until the amount of the voucher is completely redeemed)," the RBI said in a statement after the MPC meet.

This will further facilitate the delivery of various government schemes to the beneficiaries more efficiently, the central bank said.

