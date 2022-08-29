RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates: Mukesh Ambani to Address Reliance Industries AGM at 2 pm

RIL AGM 2022: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is going to conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday, August 29. In this event, conducted via video conference, RIL is expected to make big announcements regarding its businesses. This is the third consecutive year that the RIL AGM is being conducted via video conference. Read More
RIL had announced its mega plans with Jio 5G in its annual report. “Jio has completed 5G coverage planning in top 1,000 cities and conducted field trials of its home-grown 5G telecom gears".
Mukesh Ambani had laid out the conglomerate’s future of action along with highlighting the top developments from the last financial year. Read the top 10 quotes from last year’s RIL AGM here
The RIL stock gained Rs 8.3 to touch Rs 2,627 apiece on BSE, after falling to as low as Rs 2,570 earlier in the day as the markets crashed on Moday following Fed’s hawkish views.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani drew nil salary for the year 2021-22, the company’s annual report mentioned.
Reliance Industries will on Monday broadcast its annual shareholder meeting simultaneously on a virtual reality platform as well as on five social media platforms as it takes another leap in digitally connecting people for its AGM.
Powered by GMetri, the Reliance AGM virtual reality (VR) platform is designed for a user to virtually walk through a lounge, and explore business-wise highlights of the company’s annual report 2021-22 in an interactive manner by entering and exiting different virtual rooms.
“The Company has fixed Monday, August 22, 2022 as the “Cut-off Date" for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM, said the company in a BSE filing.
“The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM," the company mentioned in a BSE filing. Read more here
Reliance Industries invested Rs 30,000 crore (around $3.76 billion) in its retail business and subsequently added 2,500 stores, taking the total number of stores to 15,196 in FY22, the company said in its annual report.
RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the Annual General Meeting at 2pm today
The event will be live streamed several platforms including Jiomeet, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Read more here
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) had fixed August 19, 2022 as record date for determining the eligible shareholders for final dividend of financial year 2021-22. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate has also announced that its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on August 29,2022. “The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM,” the company mentioned in a BSE filing.
