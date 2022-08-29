RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates: Mukesh Ambani to Address Reliance Industries AGM at 2 pm

Reliance Industries will on Monday broadcast its annual shareholder meeting simultaneously on a virtual reality platform as well as on five social media platforms as it takes another leap in digitally connecting people for its AGM.

Powered by GMetri, the Reliance AGM virtual reality (VR) platform is designed for a user to virtually walk through a lounge, and explore business-wise highlights of the company’s annual report 2021-22 in an interactive manner by entering and exiting different virtual rooms.