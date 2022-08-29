Reliance Industries AGM 2022: When And How To Watch It LIVE

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is going to conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday (August 29), a big event during which investors and analysts expect major announcements. Last year, RIL announced its entry into the green energy space. In 2020, Google was inducted as a minority investor.
The AGM will be conducted through videoconferencing for the third consecutive year, which will begin at 2 pm on Monday. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the meeting. Other members of the company’s board and subsidiaries are also expected to give speeches and offer presentations.
The event will be live streamed on the following platforms.
JIOMEET
Link: https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting
Click on OTHERS, enter your full name and organisation, and captcha code that will appear on your screen, to join the AGM. Access will be available from 30 minutes before scheduled time of the event.
RTMP URL: DIRECT RECEIVE
Primary Stream Link
- rtmp://136.233.57.194:1935/event/RILAGM_MAIN2022
Secondary Stream Link - rtmp://136.233.57.194:1935/event/RILAGM_BKP2022
YOUTUBE
Reliance Updates Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/flameoftruth2014
Playback URL: https://youtu.be/TS8FYk5RhlY
Reliance Industries Limited Page: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited
Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/610199153827102/
Jio Page: https://www.facebook.com/Jio
Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/484097953163347/
@FlameOfTruth (https://twitter.com/flameoftruth)
Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1PlJQaOpPDVJE
@RelianceJio (https://twitter.com/reliancejio)
Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1DXxyDWvjgkJM
KOO
@RelianceUpdates (https://kooapp.com/profile/RelianceUpdates)
Playback URL: https://www.kooapp.com/koo/RelianceUpdates/7c68d5a8-4e12-4e52-9491-62e5524174e7
