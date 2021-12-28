Reliance is in the Process of Effecting Momentous Leadership Transition, Says Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance is in the process of effecting a momentous leadership transition, group Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced on Tuesday, batting for the younger generation to come to the fore.

In a virtual speech on the occasion of Reliance Family Day, Ambani said seniors, including him, should now “yield" to competent, committed and talented young leadership at Reliance.

“Reliance is now in the process of effecting a momentous leadership transition… From seniors belonging to my generation to the next generation of young leaders. I would like this process to be accelerated," he said.

“We should guide them, enable them, encourage them and empower them… and sit back and applaud as they perform better than us… At Reliance, we must build an organizational culture that outlasts its leaders," Ambani added.

The Reliance chairman expressed confidence that his children Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani “will lead Reliance to even greater heights".

“I can see and feel their passion, commitment, and devotion to the cause of Reliance every day. I see in them the same spark and potential that my father (Dhirubhai Ambani) had for making a difference to millions of lives and contributing to India’s growth. Let us all wish them good luck in their mission to make Reliance ever more successful."

Apart from transition to younger leadership, Mukesh Ambani laid down two other imperatives for the stronger organizational culture.

“We must never become complacent of what we have achieved in the past. Companies that become laid-back because of their previous achievements become footnotes in a history book," he said, adding that he would like the story of Reliance to be told in a book “which has no final chapter".

“This is the only way for today’s and tomorrow’s leaders to earn the right to call themselves the true inheritors of the legacy of Dhirubhai Ambani," Ambani said.

The Reliance chairman also emphasized on the group’s ‘We Care’ philosophy.

“At Reliance, we care for our planet, we care for our nation, we care for our people, we care for our customers, partners and shareholders, we care for our employees and their families. And, last but not the least, we care for our own self-growth," he said, calling for empathy, compassion and integrity in conduct.

>Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited.

