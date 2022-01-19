Home » News » Business » Reliance Jio Clears Deferred Spectrum Liabilities Before March 2021, Prepays Rs 30,791 cr

Reliance Jio Clears Deferred Spectrum Liabilities Before March 2021, Prepays Rs 30,791 cr

Reliance Jio Infocomm had acquired 585.3 MHz spectrum in the said auctions/trading, the company mentioned
Reliance Jio announced that it has paid Rs 30,791 crore towards prepayment of the entire deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auctions prior to March 2021

Business Desk| News18.com
Updated: January 19, 2022, 09:16 IST

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, on Wednesday announced that it has paid Rs 30,791 crore, which includes accrued interest to the department of telecom towards prepayment of the entire deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auctions before March 2021.

“Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (“RJIL"), announces that it has paid Rs 30,791 crore (including accrued interest) to the Department of Telecom towards prepayment of the entire deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auctions of

year 2014, 2015, 2016 and the spectrum acquired in year 2021 through trading of right to use with Bharti Airtel Limited," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The telecom operator had acquired 585.3 MHz spectrum in the said auctions/trading, the company mentioned.

Disclaimer:Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Business Desk A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings (IPOs) in the market to best investment options, we cover all things money at News18.com.

first published: January 19, 2022, 09:16 IST