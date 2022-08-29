'Reliance To Make Greater Contribution to India's Progress': Mukesh Ambani's Quotes From RIL AGM 2022

Addressing RIL shareholders, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Mukesh Ambani on Monday laid out the conglomerate’s future roadmap along with highlighting the top developments from the last financial year. He said, “Reliance has continued to make all-round progress across its businesses." Ambani said his company became India’s first corporate to cross $100 billion in annual revenue.

RIL AGM 2022 LIVE Updates: Jio 5G In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Other Metros by Diwali; WhatsApp-JioMart Partnership Announced

Here are the top 10 quotes from Mukesh Ambani’s speech:

-Reliance is set to make a far greater contribution to India’s prosperity and progress than we have done so far.

-The next 25 years will be the most transformational period in the history of India.

-The Government’s skillful management of the pandemic, and pragmatic approach to dealing with the ensuing economic challenges, have helped India emerge stronger than before, wiser than before, and more resilient than before.

- Our ever-expanding circle of care enhances respect for Reliance globally and ensures its sustainable growth year after year, decade after decade, and generation after generation.

-With Jio 5G, we will connect every-one, every-place and every-thing with the highest quality and most affordable data. In addition to meeting India’s needs, we are confident of offering digital solutions to global markets.

-We are able to pursue our disruptive ambitions because of the unique aatma nirbhar Research & Development capabilities we have developed at Jio.

-India can lead the world with digital solutions that solve humanity’s biggest problems in Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Governance and Sustainable Development.

-Reliance has championed the cause of sustainability through a circular economy and is India’s leader in the recycling of polyesters and plastics.

-Reliance aspires to make India a world leader in new energy manufacturing and a credible alternative to China.

-Reliance began its journey as a listed company 45 years ago. A single-room office with just two small tables and a shared landline phone in a crowded marketplace in old Mumbai. But our founder, Dhirubhai Ambani, had a mighty big vision and a soaring ambition, and also an indomitable willpower to translate his vision into action, surmounting the stiffest of obstacles that came his way.

-All our next-gen leaders are determined, focused, and are brimming with fresh ideas and creativity. They think big, and they think fast. They have the courage to dream, as well as the ability to execute them. Above all, they have humility, empathy, and they care.

