Reliance to Use FRX Innovations' Technology to Enhance Fire-Resistant Recron FS

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has stated that it will use the Nofia technology of FRX Innovations to provide a sustainable edge to its fire-resistant polyester Recron FS. RIL is the largest producer of polyester in the world as well as filament yarns and staple fibers.

Nofia’s polymeric phosphorus-based chemistry helps make Recron FS more sustainable and technically superior for polyester textile applications. Its additives are certified by OEKO-TEX Standard 100 for textile applications and other sustainability certifications such as ChemForward, Green Screen and TCO accrediting that the technology meets these global standards of safety and sustainability, RIL said in a statement.

As the world is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic impact, sustainable textiles have seen a resurgence in demand as many leading textile companies are embedding their environmental and social responsibility goals as a part of their post-pandemic growth strategy.

To meet the goals of a circular economy (including the 3Rs of the waste hierarchy: reduce, recycle, and reuse), textile manufacturers are relying on innovative technologies that enable sustainable products. As per RIL’s statement, the global textile flame retardants market size was valued at $519.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6 percent from 2022 to 2030.

RIL added that it is seeing increasing interest from leading global textile companies for more sustainable, eco-friendly, fire-retardant technologies. “Recron FS is a part of RIL’s extensive R&D achievements in attaining its commitment to launch new products that are completely sustainable throughout-out their lifecycle and responsibly using natural resources."

Recron FS-based fabrics are used by Indian Railways in seats and curtains due to their cost-effectiveness, fire safety and durability.

“Recron FS is manufactured at state-of-the-art facilities, having one of the most environment-friendly conditions and is a part of the responsible care products that RIL offers," said Hemant D. Sharma, sector head at polyester business, RIL, adding that the company is proud in bolstering Recron FS on safety and technical parameters with FRX’s Nofia technology.

“We are committed to deliver exceptional fire safety without compromising health, environment, and aesthetics," he said.

Sharing similar sentiments, the CEO of FRX Innovations Marc Lebel said the company is proud to be selected by the world’s largest polyester fiber and filament yarn producer. He said consumer interest in sustainability has been increasing for years now.

“It is rewarding to see Nofia being deployed in such high-visibility consumer products. With ever-increasing pressure to deliver sustainable products to the market, we believe that FRX Innovations is well positioned to grow with sustainably minded customers around the world such as Reliance," he said.

Last month, it was reported that RIL would acquire the polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd. and Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd. The acquisition would be done through RIL’s wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance Petroleum Retail Ltd., which now operates as Reliance Polyester Ltd.

