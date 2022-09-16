Renting a House? All You Need to Know About Documents Needed to Register Rent Agreement

In order to institutionalise the rental housing segment by bringing it into legal fold, the Central government passed the Model Tenancy Act in June 2021. Rental housing segment is booming in India and it has a huge potential to bridge the massive shortfall in the real-estate sector. Due to the migration of the people to big cities in search of work the demand for rented houses has been growing. In order to institutionalise the rental housing segment by bringing it into legal fold the Central government passed the Model Tenancy Act in June 2021.

According to this new law, the tenant is required to sign a rent agreement with the landlord. The rent agreement is a document that lays out various conditions that are legally binding for both the landlord and the tenant. Both the parties have to follow the conditions laid out in the agreement.

The tenancy will be legally valid once all the documents are provided for the registration of the rent agreement and both the parties sign it. Listed below are the documents one can use for registration of the rent agreement.

Documents to be presented by the owner of the property:

1. Original proof of ownership of the property

2. Two passport-size photos

3. Aadhaar card

4. ID Proof, which may include Driving Licence, Voter ID Card, among others.

5. The rent agreement should be printed on a stamp paper.

6. Demand Draft for the registration charges.

Documents to be presented by the tenant:

1. Two passport-size photos.

2. Aadhaar Card

3. ID Proof, which may include Driving Licence, Voter ID Card, among others.

There are a few details that must be included in the rent agreement. These include names and addresses of both the parties, signatures of both the parties, monthly rent amount, security deposit and duration of renting out the property as well as responsibilities and rights of both the parties. Number of occupants and other policies, including those addressing visitors and pets should also be included in the rent agreement.

Getting the rent agreement notarised is optional for the owner of the property. The purpose of getting the document notarised is simply to show that the document has been attested in front of a Notary Public. Getting the rent agreement notarised does not mean that you do not require registering the agreement. It is because courts, in case of disputes, do not accept a notarised document as a replacement of a registered one.

