RIL Annual General Meeting To Take Place On August 29 Through Videoconferencing; Check Details

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has said its upcoming 45th annual general meeting (AGM) will take place on August 29 through videoconferencing or other audio-visual means. The notice of the AGM to all members of the company will be sent in electronic mode. The company has fixed August 19 as the record date for the FY22 dividend, which might be declared at the AGM.

“Forty-fifth annual general meeting (post-lPO) of the members of the company will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 2:00 pm (IST) through videoconferencing (VC)/ other audio-visual means (OAVM), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India," RIL said in a statement on Saturday.

RIL said the company has fixed August 22, 2022, as the “cut-off date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM.

It added that the notice of the AGM and Integrated Annual Report for the financial year 2021-22 comprising the standalone and consolidated audited financial statements for the financial year 2021-22, along with board’s report, Auditors’ Report and other documents required to be attached thereto, will be sent in electronic mode to all the members of the company whose e-mail address is registered with the company/ company’s registrar and transfer agent, KFin Technologies Limited/ depository participant(s)/ depositories. The Notice of the AGM and Integrated Annual Report will also be available on the company’s website.

“The company has fixed Friday, August 19, 2022, as the ‘record date’ for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2021-22… The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM," RIL, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said.

The details such as manner of registering/ updating - e-mail address/ bank account details; casting vote through e-voting; and attending the AGM through VC/ OAVM has been set out in the notice of the AGM, it added.

