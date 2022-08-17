RIL Arm REC Group To Exhibit Alpha Pure-R Solar Panel At Renewable Energy India Expo Next Month

Norway-headquartered solar energy major REC Group and its parent company Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will put on a compelling show at Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2022, which will take place during September 28-30 in Greater Noida (UP). REC will exhibit its new Alpha Pure-R solar panel, just one year after launching the 2022 Intersolar Award winner REC Alpha Pure.

“Demonstrating its commitment to supply its many customers with innovative solar products, REC has doubled its Alpha HJT production capacity in Singapore for the new solar panel. Together with Reliance, a Fortune Global 500 corporation, the companies are also recruiting in a significant way talent for their new Solar Giga factory in Jamnagar, India," REC Group said in a statement on Wednesday.

In October last year, Mukesh Ambani-owned RIL subsidiary Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL) acquired REC Solar Holdings AS (REC Group) from China National Bluestar (Group) Co Ltd, for an enterprise value of $771 million.

“Marking a return to full strength this year, India’s premier B2B expo for the renewable energy sector REI expects to welcome over 40,000 trade visitors to its 2022 edition in Greater Noida, just outside Delhi. To stand out among the 700-plus exhibitors, REC is planning a big show with a high-caliber local and international team. REC is exhibiting its latest innovations, including the new Alpha Pure-R premium solar panel, which was unveiled at Intersolar Europe in May," according to the statement by REC Group.

REC CEO Jan Enno Bicker said, “The REC Alpha Pure-R hits the sweet spot in terms of its power output, size, weight, and handling. With its high-power density innovations, the new panel follows the lead-free and RoHS-compliant REC Alpha Pure Series. We are proud to report that the REC Alpha Pure won the prestigious Intersolar Award 2022 – so the new REC Alpha Pure-R builds on a great heritage!"

Featuring heterojunction (HJT) cells in the large G12 format in a patented panel design, the REC Alpha Pure-R delivers power output of up to 430 watt-peak (Wp), while keeping the module under two square meters in area. This makes the new product ideal for residential installations where space is limited, according to the statement.

The REC Alpha Pure-R is going into production this month (August 2022) at REC’s new production lines in Singapore, where the company is doubling its Alpha HJT product line capacity from 600 megawatts (MW) to 1.2 gigawatts (GW).

“As India’s largest private company with revenues of $104.6 billion, Reliance is building on over 5,000 acres a new Solar Giga factory, the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex, in Jamnagar, India. It will be one of the largest integrated renewable energy manufacturing facility in the world, and will embrace high-power solar panels based on advanced technology, storage, electrolyser, e-mobility, R&D and basic raw materials," the statement added.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

