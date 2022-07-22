RIL Q1 Results | Consolidated PAT Rises 46.3% YoY To Rs 17,955 Crore

Reliance Industries Limited on July 22 reported a 46.3 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit of Rs 17,955 crore for the quarter ended June, which was below analysts’ expectations of 25,238.8 crore.

The oil-to-telecom giant reported a 54.5 percent on-year growth in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 2.23 lakh crore, which was also below Street’s estimate of Rs 2.4 lakh crore.

“Despite significant challenges posed by the tight crude markets and higher energy and freight costs, O2C business has delivered its best performance ever. I am also happy with the progress of our Consumer platforms," said Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani in a press statement.

RIL reported a 45.8 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated operating profit to a record high of Rs 40,179 crore for the quarter ended June.

Refining and Petrochemical

The strength in the company’s June quarter performance came from the refining and petrochemical division which posted its highest ever quarterly revenue aided by a tight global energy market.

The segment reported 56.7 percent on-year growth in revenues to Rs 1.6 lakh crore aided by strong gross refining margins in the international market.

The operating performance of the segment was strong as operating profit jumped 62.6 percent on-year to Rs 19,888 crore.

The embargo by the European Union on Russian oil products, higher gas to oil switching, strong travel demand and lower product inventory levels resulted in tight fuel markets, RIL said.

Earlier today, shares of RIL ended 0.7 percent higher at Rs 2,502.95 on the National Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

