RIL Q2 Consolidated Net Profit Flat On-Year At Rs 13,656 crore

Oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries on October 21 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,656 crore for the quarter ended September as against Rs 13,680 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues at the petrochemical major surged 33.7 percent to Rs 2.32 lakh croreled by strong performance of the oil-to-chemical, telecom and retail operations in the quarter.

Analysts had expected a 12 percent growth in profit to Rs 15,263 crore and a 34 percent rise in sales to Rs 2.25 lakh crore.

The company’s consolidated operating profit in the quarter, including the impact of special additional excise duty imposed by the government in July, surged 14.5 percent on-year to Rs 34,663 crore, RIL said.

Advertisement

The company said that excluding for the impact of the special excise duty, consolidated operating profit in the reported quarted rose 27.8 percent on-year to Rs 38,702 crore.

The company said that excluding for the impact of the special excise duty, consolidated operating profit in the reported quarted rose 27.8 percent on-year to Rs 38,702 crore.

Overall, the operating profit at the consolidated level of the company was aided by the record quarterly operating profit reported arm Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms.

“I am pleased with the record performance of our consumer businesses which continue to scale new milestones every quarter," said Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani in a press statement.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest Business News here