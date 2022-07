Roshni Nadar Malhotra of HCL Tech Richest Woman in India, Nykaa's Falguni Nayar Second: Report

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the chairperson of IT giant HCL Technologies Ltd. was crowned as the wealthiest woman in India with a fortune of Rs 84,330 crore in 2021 by the Kotak Private Banking-Hurun list published on Wednesday. This was the second time in a row that she retained the first position in the list, with her net worth jumping by 54 per cent during the time. Meanwhile, Falguni Nayar, CEO and founder of beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa, has emerged as the richest self-made woman with a net worth of Rs 57,520 crore toppling Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Nayar, who started Nykaa about a decade ago, also became the second richest woman in India trailing the 40-year-old Malhotra, the daughter of HCL Technologies’ founder Shiv Nadar, as per the report. Her wealth jumped by a whopping 963 per cent in 2021, the year she made her company public through a bumper IPO.

Advertisement

Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw witnessed a 21 per cent decline in her fortune and has moved down one rank to be the third richest woman in the country with a wealth of Rs 29,030 crore, the report further said. “This year, two new names made it to the top 10 list. The top 10 cut-off is at Rs 6,620 crore, up 22 per cent

from the last year. Three women are based in New Delhi," it said.

The highest number of entrants in the list are from Delhi-National Capital Region at 25, followed by Mumbai (21) and Hyderabad (12), it said. When looked at from a sectoral perspective, pharmaceuticals led with 12 entrants followed by healthcare at 11 and consumer goods with nine women in the top 100 richest women in India.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise contributed four entrants to the list, making it the highest contribution by a single company. It was followed by Metro Shoes and Devi Sea Foods at two entrants each. Kanika Tekriwal (33y/o) of Bhopal-based Jetsetgo is the youngest on the list with a 50 per cent increase in wealth at Rs 420 crore.

The list also includes three professional managers, and is led by Indra Nooyi, who was associated with Pepsico with a fortune of Rs 5,040 crore, followed by Renu Sud Karnad of mortgage lender HDFC at Rs 870 crore and Shanti Ekambaram of Kotak Mahindra Bank at Rs 320 crore.

Advertisement

Additionally, eight women from the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List 2021 have appeared on the Hurun Global Rich List 2022, including Falguni Nayar of Nykaa, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon, Radha Vembu of Zoho, Neha Narkhede of Confluent and Neerja Sethi of Syntel.

The list of 100 women accounts for only Indian women, defined as born or brought up in India, who are actively managing their businesses or are self-made. The cumulative wealth of these 100 women has increased 53 per cent in a year to Rs 4.16 lakh crore in 2021 from Rs 2.72 lakh crore in 2020, and they now contribute 2 per cent of India’s nominal GDP. The cut-off for making it into the top 100 has increased to Rs 300 crore from Rs 100 crore earlier, and the top 10 cut-off is at Rs 6,620 crore, which is a 10 per cent jump from the previous year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here