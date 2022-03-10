RuPay will be the Official Partner for TATA IPL 15

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) has named RuPay, the flagship product of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), as an official partner for TATA IPL 15. The multi-year partnership, which will begin on March 26, intends to stimulate “faster and frictionless" adoption of digital payments while also establishing a brand presence in cricket.

“We are pleased to have RuPay on board as an official partner of the Indian Premier League 2022. This association brings together two of India’s best homegrown brands and will create a huge impact on millions of Indians across the globe, encouraging digital payments adoption in a faster and seamless manner," Brijesh Patel, chairman, IPL, said, according to the press release.

RuPay offers tech-led, innovative, and personalised offerings to individuals across the country, and is accepted both in India and abroad, similar to how the IPL provides high-voltage entertainment to all Indian cricket fans, NPCI’s chief operating officer, Praveena Rai, emphasised saying that they were delighted to be able to collaborate with BCCI for one of the most celebrated sport leagues.

She believed that RuPay’s participation in the IPL as an official partner is one of the best ways to define the company’s tech-savvy, youthful, and contemporary brand personality.

RuPay is an Indian global card payment network that aspires to create a self-sufficient card payment network with new features that have helped it become a successful interoperable card. RuPay is extensively accepted at ATMs, point-of-sale terminals, and online stores. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was established in 2008 as a holding company for India’s retail payment and settlement systems and has built a strong payment and settlement infrastructure in the country.

On February 9, Tata Group took over as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, replacing Chinese cellphone maker Vivo. IPL 2022 will start on March 26 and will feature ten franchises. The tournament’s 15th edition will be held in a bio-secure environment at a single hub, avoiding air travel, which represents a major threat to the spread of COVID-19 infection. The league stage matches will be held at three locations in Mumbai and one in Pune. Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will each hold 20 matches, while Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the MCA International Stadium in Pune will each host 15 matches.

