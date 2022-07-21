Rupee Drops to Lifetime Low of 80.06 against US dollar Today; 5 Things to Know

The Indian rupee plunged to another record low on Thursday. The domestic currency opened marginally lower at 80.01 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 79.98. Soon, it hit a lifetime low of 80.063 against the US dollar. Strengthening dollar, rising crude oil prices and risk aversion in the global market have pulled the currency down. The local unit has remained under pressure throughout this calendar year, due to monetary policy tightening of the developed markets economies and continuous outflow of the foreign portfolio investors from the capital markets. India’s widening trade deficit also raised the risks for the currency.

1) Commenting on USD-INR outlook, Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “As has been the stance all through the last two days, we will continue our vigil along this the 79.85-80.15 band before playing directional moves, with 79.95 continuing to be a crucial pivot."

