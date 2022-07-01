Home » News » Business » Rupee Falls to a Record Low of 79.12 Against US Dollar; More Pain Ahead?

Rupee Falls to a Record Low of 79.12 Against US Dollar; More Pain Ahead?

Rupee plunges to an all-time low on Friday.
Rupee plunges to an all-time low on Friday.

The domestic currency tumbled to a fresh all-time low of 79 (provisional) against the US dollar.

Advertisement
Business Desk
Updated: July 01, 2022, 09:27 IST

The Indian rupee plunged to a record low on Friday amid a strengthening dollar and a continuous outflow of foreign funds from the local market and rising global crude oil prices. The domestic currency tumbled to a fresh all-time low of 79.12 (provisional) against the US dollar.

“Going forward, we might see the Rupee spot depreciating towards 80.5/81 levels by the year-end, owing to the widening of twin deficits," said Jigar Trivedi, research analyst, commodities & currencies fundamental, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on
Business Desk A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings (IPOs) in the market to best investment options, we cover all things money at News18.com.

  • Tags:
first published: July 01, 2022, 09:05 IST