Rupee Falls to a Record Low of 79.12 Against US Dollar; More Pain Ahead?

The Indian rupee plunged to a record low on Friday amid a strengthening dollar and a continuous outflow of foreign funds from the local market and rising global crude oil prices. The domestic currency tumbled to a fresh all-time low of 79.12 (provisional) against the US dollar.

“Going forward, we might see the Rupee spot depreciating towards 80.5/81 levels by the year-end, owing to the widening of twin deficits," said Jigar Trivedi, research analyst, commodities & currencies fundamental, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

