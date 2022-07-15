Home » News » Business » Rupee Hits Lifetime Low of 79.92 Against US Dollar Today; Key Points to Know

The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 79.25 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday (Representational image: Shutterstock)
The domestic currency opened trading 5 paise lower at 79.92 against the US dollar on Friday

The Indian rupee plunged to a record low against the US dollar for the fifth straight session on Friday amid strengthening dollar, persistent outflow of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) from the local market, rising trade-deficit numbers. On July 15, the domestic unit opened trading 5 paise lower at 79.92 against the US dollar. The rupee ended at 79.87 per US dollar during the previous session.

