Home » News » Business » Russia-Ukraine War to Impact Edible Oil Price, Govt Looking at Import Bill, Export: FM

Russia-Ukraine War to Impact Edible Oil Price, Govt Looking at Import Bill, Export: FM

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that India is keenly observing the impact on exports and imports due to ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

Advertisement
Business Desk| News18.com
Updated: February 28, 2022, 11:38 IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that India is keenly observing the impact on exports and imports due to ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin had last week announced ‘military operations’ over the Ukraine border. To stop aggressive Putin, the Western countries have imposed harsh sanctions. The crude oil price had surged its highest level in eight years. The stock markets have tumbled across the world last week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Business Desk A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings (IPOs) in the market to best investment options, we cover all things money at News18.com.

  • Tags:
first published: February 28, 2022, 11:30 IST