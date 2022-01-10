Sahara Chief Subrata Roy Undergoes Successful Brain Surgery; Discharged Today

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy recently underwent a successful neurological surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was discharged on Monday, January 10.

Roy, 73, was detected with a brain disease recently and advised for the brain coiling which was done by fixing stent and Endo saccular device. The procedure was performed by KDAH surgeon Dr Manish Srivastava on January 6 on Sahara India Parivar’s managing worker.

Sahra India Pariwar chairman is fine, mentioned a statement by the company. After his discharge he praised very the doctor and staff of Kokilaben Hospital for the excellent treatment, services and his speedy recovery.

