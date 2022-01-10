Home » News » Business » Sahara Chief Subrata Roy Undergoes Successful Brain Surgery; Discharged Today

Subrata Roy, Sahara chairman
Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy recently underwent a successful neurological surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Business Desk
Updated: January 10, 2022, 17:21 IST

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy recently underwent a successful neurological surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was discharged on Monday, January 10.

Roy, 73, was detected with a brain disease recently and advised for the brain coiling which was done by fixing stent and Endo saccular device. The procedure was performed by KDAH surgeon Dr Manish Srivastava on January 6 on Sahara India Parivar’s managing worker.

Sahra India Pariwar chairman is fine, mentioned a statement by the company. After his discharge he praised very the doctor and staff of Kokilaben Hospital for the excellent treatment, services and his speedy recovery.

Business Desk A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings (IPOs) in the market to best investment options, we cover all things money at News18.com.

first published: January 10, 2022, 17:07 IST