Axis Bank FD Interest Rates Revised for These Investors; Know New Rates, Details

Axis Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rate: Leading private sector lender Axis Bank has announced major alterations on its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for account holders who open such accounts. This comes at a time when major banks are altering their fixed deposit interest rates following an indication towards economic recovery post-pandemic. It must be noted that the private lender had a few days ago revised interest rates on fixed deposits less than Rs 2 crore. The new Axis Bank FD rates, that have come into effect from Thursday, are applicable to deposits over Rs 5 crore.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore at the Axis Bank from March 24, 2022:

7 days to 14 days: 3.05 per cent for General Public; 3.05 per cent for Senior Citizens

15 days to 29 days: 3.05 per cent for General Public; 3.05 per cent for Senior Citizens

30 days to 45 days: 3.2 per cent for General Public; 3.2 per cent for Senior Citizens

46 days to 60 days: 3.2 per cent for General Public; 3.2 per cent for Senior Citizens

61 days to less than 3 months: 3.35 per cent for General Public; 3.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

3 months to less than 4 months: 4 per cent for General Public; 4 per cent for Senior Citizens

4 months to less than 5 months: 4 per cent for General Public; 4 per cent for Senior Citizens

5 months to less than 6 months: 4 per cent for General Public; 4 per cent for Senior Citizens

6 months to less than 7 months: 4.25 per cent for General Public; 4.5 per cent for Senior Citizens

7 months to less than 8 months: 4.25 per cent for General Public; 4.5 per cent for Senior Citizens

8 months to less than 9 months: 4.25 per cent for General Public; 4.5 per cent for Senior Citizens

9 months to less than 10 months: 4.3 per cent for General Public; 4.55 per cent for Senior Citizens

10 months to less than 11 months: 4.3 per cent for General Public; 4.55 per cent for Senior Citizens

11 months to less than 11 months 25 days: 4.3 per cent for General Public; 4.55 per cent for Senior Citizens

11 months 25 days to less than 1 year: 4.3 per cent for General Public; 4.55 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year to less than 1 year 5 days: 4.45 per cent for General Public; 5.1 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 5 days to less than 1 year 11days: 4.45 per cent for General Public; 5.1 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 11 days to less than 1 year 25days: 4.45 per cent for General Public; 5.1 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 25 days to less than 13 months: 4.45 per cent for General Public; 5.1 per cent for Senior Citizens

13 months to less than 14 months: 4.45 per cent for General Public; 5.1 per cent for Senior Citizens

14 months to less than 15 months: 4.45 per cent for General Public; 5.1 per cent for Senior Citizens

15 months to less than 16 months: 4.45per cent for General Public; 5.1 per cent for Senior Citizens

16 months to less than 17 months: 4.45 per cent for General Public; 5.1 per cent for Senior Citizens

17 months to less than 18 months: 4.45 per cent for General Public; 5.1 per cent for Senior Citizens

18 months to less than 2 years: 4.45 per cent for General Public; 5.1 per cent for Senior Citizens

2 years to less than 30 months: 4.55 per cent for General Public; 5.2 per cent for Senior Citizens

30 months to less than 3 years: 4.55 per cent for General Public; 5.2 per cent for Senior Citizens

3 years to less than 5 years: 4.65 per cent for General Public; 5.3 per cent for Senior Citizens

5 years to 10 years: 4.65 per cent for General Public; 5.4 per cent for Senior Citizens

