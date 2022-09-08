Home » News » Savings And Investments » Axis Bank FD Rates Increased for These Tenures; Check Latest Fixed Deposit Rates

Axis Bank FD Rates Increased for These Tenures; Check Latest Fixed Deposit Rates

By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 08, 2022, 11:31 IST

New Delhi, India

The Axis Bank FD rate hike comes at a time when major banks are increasing their fixed deposit interest rates.

Axis Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rate: Private sector lender Axis Bank has increased its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for select account holders who open such accounts. The Axis Bank FD rate hike comes at a time when major banks are increasing their fixed deposit interest rates. The rate changes are applicable for deposits below Rs 2 crore.

The Axis Bank FD rates have come into effect from Wednesday, September 7. Check them out below

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at the Axis Bank from September 7, 2022:

7 days to 14 days: 2.50 per cent for General Public; 2.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

15 days to 29 days: 2.50 per cent for General Public; 2.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

30 days to 45 days: 3.00 per cent for General Public; 3.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

46 days to 60 days: 3.00 per cent for General Public; 3.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

61 days to less than 3 months: 3.00 per cent for General Public; 3.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

3 months to less than 4 months: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

4 months to less than 5 months: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

5 months to less than 6 months: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

6 months to less than 7 months: 4.65 per cent for General Public; 4.65 per cent for Senior Citizens

7 months to less than 8 months: 4.40 per cent for General Public; 4.65 per cent for Senior Citizens

8 months to less than 9 months: 4.65 per cent for General Public; 4.65 per cent for Senior Citizens

9 months to less than 10 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

10 months to less than 11 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

11 months to less than 11 months 25 days: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

11 months 25 days to less than 1 year: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year to less than 1 year 5 days: 5.45 per cent for General Public; 6.20 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 5 days to less than 1 year 11 days: 5.45 per cent for General Public; 6.20 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 11 days to less than 1 year 25 days: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 25 days to less than 13 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

13 months to less than 14 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

14 months to less than 15 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

15 months to less than 16 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

16 months to less than 17 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

17 months to less than 18 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

18 months to less than 2 years: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

2 years to less than 30 months: 5.70 per cent for General Public; 6.45 per cent for Senior Citizens

30 months to less than 3 years: 5.70 per cent for General Public; 6.45 per cent for Senior Citizens

3 years to less than 5 years: 5.70 per cent for General Public; 6.45 per cent for Senior Citizens

5 years to 10 years: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

first published: September 08, 2022, 11:24 IST
last updated: September 08, 2022, 11:31 IST