Bank FD: ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank vs Kotak Mahindra Bank; Check Comparison of Latest Interest Rates

After the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) recently raised the key repo rate by 50 basis points, the fourth consequent hike since May to control inflation. The back-to-back repo rate hikes have also prompted the banks to raise interest rates on both deposits and loans. The lenders have raised interest rates on fixed deposits in the past few months.

Here’s the comparison of the current fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by three lenders ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

ICICI Bank’s FD Interest Rates (Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.75 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public - 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.75 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public - 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.75 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public - 4.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.40 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public - 4.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.40 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public - 4.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.40 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 4.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.40 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public - 5.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.20 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public - 5.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.20 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 5.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.20 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public - 5.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.20 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 5.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.30 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.60 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.60 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Latest FD Interest Rates:

7 days to 14 days - For General Public: 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.00 per cent

15 days to 30 days - For General Public: 2.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.15 per cent

31 days to 45 days - For General Public: 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.75 per cent

46 days to 90 days - For General Public: 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.75 per cent

91 days to 120 days - For General Public: 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 4.25 per cent

121 days to 179 days - For General Public: 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 4.25 per cent

180 days - For General Public: 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.50 per cent

181 days to 269 days - For General Public: 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.50 per cent

270 days - For General Public: 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.50 per cent

271 days to 363 days - For General Public: 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.75 per cent

364 days - For General Public: 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.00 per cent

365 days to 389 days - For General Public: 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.50 per cent

390 days (12 months 25 days)- For General Public: 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.60 per cent

391 days to less than 23 months - For General Public: 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.60 per cent

23 months - For General Public: 6.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.70 per cent

23 months 1 days to less than 2 years - For General Public: 6.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.70 per cent

2 years to less than 3 years - For General Public: 6.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.70 per cent

3 years and above but less than 4 years - For General Public: 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.60 per cent

4 years and above but less than 5 years - For General Public: 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.60 per cent

5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years - For General Public: 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.60 per cent.

HDFC Bank’s Latest FD Interest Rates:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.25 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.25 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.75 per cent

46 days to 89 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.75 per cent

90 days to 6 months: For General Public - 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.25 per cent

6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public - 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.15 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than 1 year: For General Public - 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.15 per cent

1 year: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

Above 1 year to 2 years: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

Above 2 Years to 3 Years: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

Above 3 years to 5 years: For General Public - 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.60 per cent

Above 5 years to 10 years: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent.

