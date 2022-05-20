Bank FD: SBI vs HDFC Bank vs Axis Bank Latest Fixed Deposit Rates Compared; See More

Bank Fixed Deposits: Banks across India have been hiking their interest rates on loans and deposits ever since the Reserve Bank of India increased its repo rates in an off-cycle Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting earlier this month. Accordingly, the interest rates on Bank fixed deposits have also increased for most banks, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India. Bank FD is popular among those individuals who do not want to invest in risky assets and want a safe and secure return for their investments. FDs offer a stable and guaranteed rate of return.
Here are some of the latest FD rates by private and public sector bank so that you can compare and choose.
HDFC Bank Latest FD Interest Rates for Deposits Below Rs 2 crore
15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent
30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent
46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent
61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent
91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent
6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent
9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public - 4.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent
1 year: For General Public - 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.60 per cent
1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public - 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.60 per cent
2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 5.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.90 per cent
3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.10 per cent
5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent
SBI Latest FD Rates for Bulk Deposits of Rs 2 Crore and Above
7 days to 45 days: Old Rates For General Public - 3.00 per cent; New Rates For General Public - 3.00 per cent
46 days to 179 days: Old Rates For General Public - 3.00 per cent; New Rates For General Public - 3.50 per cent
180 days to 210 days: Old Rates For General Public - 3.10 per cent; New Rates For General Public - 3.50 per cent
211 days to less than 1 year: Old Rates For General Public - 3.30 per cent; New Rates For General Public - 3.75 per cent
1 year to less than 2 years: Old Rates For General Public - 3.60 per cent; New Rates For General Public - 4.00 per cent
2 years to less than 3 years: Old Rates For General Public - 3.60 per cent; New Rates For General Public - 4.25 per cent
2 years to less than 5 years: Old Rates For General Public - 3.60 per cent; New Rates For General Public - 4.50 per cent
5 years and up to 10 years: Old Rates For General Public - 3.60 per cent; New Rates For General Public - 4.50 per cent
Axis Bank Latest FD Rates for Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore
7 days to 14 days: 2.50 per cent for General Public; 2.50 per cent for Senior Citizens
15 days to 29 days: 2.50 per cent for General Public; 2.50 per cent for Senior Citizens
30 days to 45 days: 3.00 per cent for General Public; 3.00 per cent for Senior Citizens
46 days to 60 days: 3.00 per cent for General Public; 3.00 per cent for Senior Citizens
61 days to less than 3 months: 3.00 per cent for General Public; 3.00 per cent for Senior Citizens
3 months to less than 4 months: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens
4 months to less than 5 months: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens
5 months to less than 6 months: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens
6 months to less than 7 months: 4.40 per cent for General Public; 4.65 per cent for Senior Citizens
7 months to less than 8 months: 4.40 per cent for General Public; 4.65 per cent for Senior Citizens
8 months to less than 9 months: 4.40 per cent for General Public; 4.65 per cent for Senior Citizens
9 months to less than 10 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens
10 months to less than 11 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens
11 months to less than 11 months 25 days: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens
11 months 25 days to less than 1 year: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens
1 year to less than 1 year 5 days: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.90 per cent for Senior Citizens
1 year 5 days to less than 1 year 11 days: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.90 per cent for Senior Citizens
1 year 11 days to less than 1 year 25 days: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.90 per cent for Senior Citizens
1 year 25 days to less than 13 months: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.90 per cent for Senior Citizens
13 months to less than 14 months: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.90 per cent for Senior Citizens
14 months to less than 15 months: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.90 per cent for Senior Citizens
15 months to less than 16 months: 5.30 per cent for General Public; 5.95 per cent for Senior Citizens
16 months to less than 17 months: 5.30 per cent for General Public; 5.95 per cent for Senior Citizens
17 months to less than 18 months: 5.30 per cent for General Public; 5.95 per cent for Senior Citizens
18 months to less than 2 years: 5.30 per cent for General Public; 5.95 per cent for Senior Citizens
2 years to less than 30 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens
30 months to less than 3 years: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens
3 years to less than 5 years: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.25 per cent for Senior Citizens
5 years to 10 years: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.50 per cent for Senior Citizens
