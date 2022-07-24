Bank FD: SBI Vs HDFC Bank Vs PNB; Check Detailed Comparison of Latest Interest Rates

Bank FD: At a time when central banks around the world, including India, are following tight monetary policy to control Inflation, commercial banks are also raising their interest rates on loans and deposits. As part of this, several banks, including PNB, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI, recently revised their interest rates. The RBI in June hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points, the second hike after a 40-basis point increase in May.
Here’s the comparison of the current fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by three lenders State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) on deposits below Rs 2 crore:
State Bank of India’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):
7 days to 45 days: For General Public - 2.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.40 per cent
46 days to 179 days: For General Public - 3.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.40 per cent
180 days to 210 days: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent
211 days to less than 1 years: For General Public - 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.10 per cent
1 year to less than 2 years: For General Public - 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.80 per cent
2 years to less than 3 years: For General Public - 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.85 per cent
3 years to less than 5 year: For General Public - 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.95 per cent
5 years to up to 10 years: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.30 per cent.
HDFC Bank’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):
15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.25 per cent
30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.25 per cent
46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.75 per cent
61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.75 per cent
91 days to 6 months: For General Public - 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.25 per cent
6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public - 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.15 per cent
9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public - 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.15 per cent
1 year: For General Public - 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.85 per cent
1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public - 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.85 per cent
2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent
3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 5.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.20 per cent
5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent.
PNB’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):
7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent
15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent
30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent
46 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.75 per cent
91 days to 179 days: For General Public - 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.50 per cent
180 days to 270 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent
271 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent
1 year: For General Public - 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.80 per cent
Above 1 year to 2 years: For General Public - 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.80 per cent
Above 2 Years to 3 Years: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent
Above 3 years to 5 years: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent
Above 5 years to 10 years: For General Public - 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.10 per cent
1111 days: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent.
