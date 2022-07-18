Bank FD: SBI Vs ICICI Bank Vs PNB; Check Detailed Comparison of Latest Interest Rates

Bank FD Rates: As the central banks across the world, including India, are following a tight monetary policy regime, the interest rates are also rising on loans and bank deposits. Recently, several lenders, including HDFC Bank, PNB, ICICI Bank and SBI, raised their interest rates on loans as well as deposits after the RBI in June hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points, the second hike after a 40-basis point increase in May.

Here’s the comparison of the current fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by three lenders State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

State Bank of India’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 45 days: For General Public - 2.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.40 per cent

46 days to 179 days: For General Public - 3.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.40 per cent

180 days to 210 days: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

211 days to less than 1 years: For General Public - 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.10 per cent

1 year to less than 2 years: For General Public - 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.80 per cent

2 years to less than 3 years: For General Public - 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.85 per cent

3 years to less than 5 year: For General Public - 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.95 per cent

5 years to up to 10 years: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.30 per cent.

ICICI Bank’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.25 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.25 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.75 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.75 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.75 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.25 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public - 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.25 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public - 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.25 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public - 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.15 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public - 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.15 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public - 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.15 per cent

289 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.15 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public - 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.85 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public - 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.85 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.85 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public - 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.85 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 5.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.20 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent.

PNB’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

46 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.75 per cent

91 days to 179 days: For General Public - 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.50 per cent

180 days to 270 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

271 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

1 year: For General Public - 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.80 per cent

Above 1 year to 2 years: For General Public - 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.80 per cent

Above 2 Years to 3 Years: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

Above 3 years to 5 years: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

Above 5 years to 10 years: For General Public - 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.10 per cent

1111 days: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent.

