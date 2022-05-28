Bank Fixed Deposit: ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates Compared

Bank Fixed Deposits: Lenders across the country are on a spree to hike interest rates, and this applies for bank fixed deposits as well. Several banks across India, both private and public, are increasing their FD interest rates. Some Lenders across the country are on a spree to hike interest rates, and this applies for bank fixed deposits as well. Several banks across India, both private and public, are increasing their FD interest rates. Some banks have hiked FD rates more than once already, after the Reserve Bank of India increased its repo rates by 40 basis points in an off-cycle meeting. Below are a comparison of latest bank FD interest rates, including HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank and I CICI Bank.

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public - 4.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

1 year: For General Public - 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.60 per cent

1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public - 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.60 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 5.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.90 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.10 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent

IDFC First Bank Latest FD Interest Rates for Deposits Below Rs 2 crore

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.50 per cent

46 days to 90 days: For General Public - 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.50 per cent

91 days to 180 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

181 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

1 year-2 years: For General Public - 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent

2 years 1 day-3 years: For General Public - 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent

3 years 1 day-5 years: For General Public - 6.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.75 per cent

5 years 1 day-10 years: For General Public - 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.50 per cent

ICICI Bank Latest FD Interest Rates for Deposits Between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 Crore

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.25 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.25 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.40 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.25 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public - 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.25 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public - 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.25 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.50 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.50 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public - 4.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.70 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 4.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.70 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public - 4.95 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.95 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public - 4.95 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.95 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public - 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

