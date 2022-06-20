Bank Fixed Deposit: SBI vs PNB vs Bank of Baroda; Check FD Interest Rates at These Banks

Bank Fixed Deposits: As the Reserve Bank of India continued to increase its repo rates during its June meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, banks also followed suit and hiked their interest rates. This includes an increase in bank fixed deposit interest rates. Recently, several public sector banks have increased their FD rates. For example, SBI fixed deposit interest rates, Bank of Baroda fixed deposit interest rates and Punjab National Bank Fixed deposit interest rates have been increased over the past two weeks. Some of these are mentioned below.

Here are the SBI fixed deposit interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore from June 14, 2022:

7 days to 45 days: For General Public - 2.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.40 per cent

46 days to 179 days: For General Public - 3.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.40 per cent

180 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.10 per cent

1 year to less than 2 years: For General Public - 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.80 per cent

2 years to less than 3 years: For General Public - 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.85 per cent

3 years to less than 5 year: For General Public - 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.95 per cent

5 years to up to 10 years: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.30 per cent.

Here are the PNB fixed deposit interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore from June 14, 2022:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

46 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.75 per cent

91 days to 179 days: For General Public - 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.50 per cent

180 days to 270 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

271 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

1 year: For General Public - 5.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.70 per cent

Above 1 year to 2 years: For General Public - 5.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.70 per cent

Above 2 Years to 3 Years: For General Public - 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.80 per cent

Above 3 years to 5 years: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

Above 5 years to 10 years: For General Public - 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.10 per cent

1111 days: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent.

Here are the Bank of Baroda fixed deposit interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore from June 14, 2022:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 2.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.30 per cent

15 days to 45 days: For General Public - 2.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.30 per cent

46 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.20 per cent

91 days to 180 days: For General Public - 3.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.20 per cent

181 days to 270 days: For General Public - 4.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.80 per cent

271 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

1 year: For General Public - 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.50 per cent

Above 1 year to 400 days: For General Public - 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.95 per cent

Above 400 days and up to 2 years: For General Public - 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.95 per cent

Above 2 years and up to 3 years: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

Above 3 years and up to 5 years: For General Public - 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

Above 5 years and up to 10 years: For General Public - 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

Above 10 years (for MACT/MACAD Court Order schemes only): For General Public - 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.35 per cent

