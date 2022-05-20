Cardless Cash Withdrawal to be Available at ATMs Soon; How it Works, Charges, Rules

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently announced that interoperable cardless cash withdrawal facility using the Unified Payments Interface or UPI platform, will be available across bank’s ATM network. In circular dated May 19, the central bank said, “All banks, ATM networks and white label ATM operators may provide the option of interoperable cardless cash withdrawal at their ATMs." The aim is to increase customer convenience and encourage cardless cash withdrawal.

At present, cardless cash withdrawal through ATMs is limited only to a few banks in the country on an on-us basis. Simply put, customers of a bank can only use their ATMs to withdraw cash without a card. “It is now proposed to make cardless cash withdrawal facility available across all banks and ATM networks using the UPI," said Shaktikanta Das during announcing the decisions of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in April.

Advertisement

What is Card-less Cash Withdrawal?

As the name suggest, cardless cash withdrawal facility will allow customers to witdraw money from ATMs without using their debit or credit cards. Users need to enter their UPI details to withdraw money from ATMs. To acess this new facility, one must have a UPI ID and either mobile banking application or any UPI application on their phones.

How will Card-less Cash Withdrawal Works

“National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has been advised to facilitate Unified Payments Interface (UPI) integration with all banks and

ATM networks," RBI said in its recent circular. “While UPI would be used for customer authorisation in such transactions, settlement would be through the National Financial Switch (NFS)/ATM networks," it added.

Advertisement

Cardless Cash Withdrawal Charges

There will be no added charges for cardless cash withdrawal charges from ATMs using UPI platforms. “The on-us/off-us ICCW transactions shall be processed without levy of any charges other than those prescribed under the circular on Interchange Fee and Customer Charges," RBI mentioned.

At present, bank customers are eligible for five free transactions — including financial and non-financial transactions — every month from their own bank ATMs. For other banks’ ATMs, the free withdrawal limit has been set at three transactions in metro cities, five in non-metro cities. Beyond free transactions, the bank will charge Rs 21 per transaction, effective from January 1, 2022. The charges for using other bank ATMs for cardless cash withdrawal remain same.

Advertisement

Cardless Cash Withdrawal via ATM Using UPI Limits

Advertisement

“Withdrawal limits for interoperable cardless cash withdrawal at their ATMs. transactions shall be in-line with the limits for regular on-us/off-us ATM withdrawals," the central bank mentioned.

To Avoid Debit and Credit Card Frauds

“Apart from the ease of transacting, cashless withdrawal will also contain fraud, skimming, and the cloning of cards. The use of UPI enables customer verification while settling such transactions. This is a step toward digitalising banking and can significantly reduce fraudulent transactions even though the monthly limit allowed is a bit restrictive," said Nitin Mathur,CEO, Tavaga Advisory Services.

“This move will not only enhance the ease of transaction but would also help in curbing frauds, such as card skimming, card cloning, device tampering, etc," said Mayank Mehta, partner, Pioneer Legal

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.